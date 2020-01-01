Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

3 min readBusiness Management

How to deal with company insolvency

Learn what to do when faced with company insolvency

2 min readRegulations

Understanding Antitrust Laws

Antitrust laws aim to safeguard both competition and consumer choice

2 min readRegulations

What is the role of the Chamber of Commerce?

A Chamber of Commerce can help shape the future of business for the better

3 min readBusiness Management

What is a merger in business?

Is a merger right for your business? Learn all about mergers and acquisitions

3 min readGrowth

Best social media platforms for business

What social media platforms should your business be on?

3 min readGrowth

What is influencer marketing?

Modern marketing is all about your follower count

3 min readFinance

How the blockchain is impacting the financial sector

Weigh the pros and cons of a blockchain investment by learning how it works

2 min readAccountants

Introduction to financial accounting

Financial accounting is an essential task that must be undertaken with diligence

2 min readAccountants

What are journal entries in accounting?

Make sure your journal entries are in accordance with double-entry accounting.

2 min readAccountants

The Cost of Capital: Definition, Formula & Examples

Learn how to calculate the cost of capital here

2 min readAccountants

A Guide To Calculating Fringe Benefits

We discuss the importance of fringe benefits and how to account for them

2 min readAccountants

What is a Comptroller? Everything You Need To Know

We examine the role of a comptroller, and why they’re so important

2 min readGrowth

How to gain competitive advantage in business

Different ways to gain competitive advantage over your your business rivals

2 min readBusiness Management

The Benefits of Distance Learning for Employees

What are the benefits of distance learning for employees are for your business?

2 min readFinance

What is Due Diligence?

Have you carried out the due diligence you need to?

2 min readBusiness Management

What is Gross Misconduct and How to Manage It

Learn about gross misconduct and how to manage it effectively at your business

3 min readGoCardless

Rebel Energy maximises payments visibility to drive a green energy revolution for all

With digitisation and automation, Rebel Energy is re-imagining energy supply.

2 min readBusiness Management

The Best Online Collaboration Tools In 2021

Best online team collaboration tools for business

3 min readBusiness Management

Introduction to the scrum methodology

Learn more about scrum methodology and how it is used in business

2 min readBusiness Management

Top 5 Communication Tools for Remote Work

A guide to optimizing remote work communication

3 min readGlobal Payments

The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Coverage

Understand how you can grow your business by broadening your payment coverage.

2 min readBusiness Management

How business leaders solve problems

Find out how business leaders solve problems using five simple techniques

3 min readBusiness Management

How cross functional collaboration can work for you

Reconfigure teamwork with a cross functional collaboration framework

2 min readBusiness Management

Top 6 business intelligence tools for 2021

Learn more about how business intelligence software can help you grow

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales