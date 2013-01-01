Skip to content
Making Direct Debit simpler

By Kit BrennanAug 20131 min read

Over the last month, GoCardless has added more than 30 new features. Here are some of the most requested:

  • Take 1000s of payments at once - upload a CSV to request payments from all your customers at once (read more).

  • Easily identify customers - you can now add custom references and company names to your customers (read more).

  • Know when you will be paid - simply click on a payment to see the exact payout date (read more).

  • Cancel payments - cancel via your dashboard, right until we submit the payment to the bank.

We'd like to know...

What's the most ridiculous reason a customer has given you for not paying on time? Let us know and we'll feature the best responses.

