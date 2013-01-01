Making Direct Debit simpler

By Kit Brennan — Aug 2013 — 1 min read

Over the last month, GoCardless has added more than 30 new features. Here are some of the most requested:

Take 1000s of payments at once - upload a CSV to request payments from all your customers at once (read more).

Easily identify customers - you can now add custom references and company names to your customers (read more).

Know when you will be paid - simply click on a payment to see the exact payout date (read more).

Cancel payments - cancel via your dashboard, right until we submit the payment to the bank.

