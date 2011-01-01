Skip to content
Merchant of the Month: Has Bean Coffee

By Tim RogersJan 20131 min read

One of the nicest things about having businesses as GoCardless customers is that we get to see the great use they make of the service. Our 'Merchant of the Month' programme recognises and thanks some of our favourite customers each month for being so awesome.

For December 2012, we've selected Has Bean Coffee, who sell coffee beans and coffee-making equipment online. They've been using GoCardless since November 2011 via KashFlow to collect payments from their wholesale customers conveniently and affordably.

We had been looking for years to find some way of taking Direct Debits. GoCardless have looked after us so much. I need systems that just work and this is what GoCardless gives us.

Stephen Leighton, Managing Director of Has Bean

They also offer coffee subscriptions, and are working on an integration with our API to allow them to take payments for these each month via Direct Debit for a fee of just 1%.

