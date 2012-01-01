Coming soon: Take payment across Europe with GoCardless

By John King — Nov 2012 — 1 min read

One of our most requested features is the ability to take payments across Europe. We are extremely excited to announce that this will be available from early next year. In fact we are already submitting test payments across Europe with selected pilot partners.

We will be offering the ability to take Direct Debit across Europe via a single API. This will be perfect for everything merchants already do in the UK such as recurring payments and B2B invoicing. It will also make it easier for you to collect in countries where people prefer to pay with their bank details, like Germany and the Netherlands.

Are you thinking about collecting Direct Debit across Europe? Get in touch - our solution will save you significant amounts of time and money.

