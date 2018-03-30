Skip to content
Bacs and SEPA processing dates 2018

By Nicki ChoNov 20171 min read

Planning for next year? The Bacs 2018 Direct Debit processing calendar is now available, so you can easily check the dates when Bacs will process Direct Debit payment submissions in 2018.

The calendar also shows which days Bacs won't process payments (on bank holidays and weekends) so you can plan around that.

And for our customers who collect payments in Europe, here are the bank holidays dates for the SEPA scheme, on which the European Central Bank won’t process payments (in addition to weekends).

SEPA bank holidays:

  • New Year's Day (target closing day): Mon, 1 Jan 2018

  • Good Friday (target closing day): Fri, 30 Mar 2018

  • Easter Monday (target closing day): Mon, 2 Apr 2018

  • Labour Day (target closing day): Tue, 1 May 2018

  • Anniversary of Robert Schuman's Declaration: Wed, 9 May 2018

  • Ascension Day: Thu, 10 May 2018

  • Whit Monday: Mon, 21 May 2018

  • Corpus Christi: Thu, 31 May 2018

  • Day of German Unity: Wed, 3 Oct 2018

  • All Saints' Day: Thu, 1 Nov 2018

  • Christmas Eve: Mon, 24 Dec 2018

  • Christmas Day (target closing day): Tue, 25 Dec 2018

  • Christmas Holiday (target closing day): Wed, 26 Dec 2018

  • New Year's Eve: Mon, 31 Dec 2018

Don’t forget: If you're a GoCardless customer, you don’t need to worry about this. We take care of submission dates for you and we'll automatically submit your Bacs and SEPA payments on the relevant day. You choose the dates you'd like to charge your customers, and we'll do the rest.

You can find out more about timings of Bacs payments in our UK Direct Debit guide, and about timings of SEPA payments in our SEPA guide. If you have any questions about the timing and scheduling of Bacs or SEPA payments, feel free to get in touch at help@gocardless.com

