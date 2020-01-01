How to offer your users Instant Bank Pay
It typically takes only 1 week to build Instant Bank Pay into your GoCardless integration. One GoCardless partner did it with just one developer.
All you need are these docs
Billing Request API
Our new API, which enables Instant Bank Pay.
UX guidance for invoicing
Is your product an invoicing platform? Here’s guidance on how to build Instant Bank Pay into your product.
UX guidance for subscriptions
Is your product a subscription or membership platform? Here’s guidance on how to build Instant Bank Pay into your product.
Watch a walkthrough from a GoCardless engineer
Principal Engineer, Lawrence Jones, gives an overview of Billing Requests - the elements that underpin Instant Bank Pay. In this video, you'll learn what Billing Requests are, how they work, and how to add them to your GoCardless integration.
Have questions? Need help?
We’ve compiled an Instant Bank Pay FAQ for GoCardless partners. And if you can’t find your answer there, the team is always on hand to help.