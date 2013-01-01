Skip to content
How to offer your users Instant Bank Pay

It typically takes only 1 week to build Instant Bank Pay into your GoCardless integration. One GoCardless partner did it with just one developer.

All you need are these docs

  • Billing Request API

    Our new API, which enables Instant Bank Pay.

  • UX guidance for invoicing

    Is your product an invoicing platform? Here’s guidance on how to build Instant Bank Pay into your product.

  • UX guidance for subscriptions

    Is your product a subscription or membership platform? Here’s guidance on how to build Instant Bank Pay into your product.

Watch a walkthrough from a GoCardless engineer

Principal Engineer, Lawrence Jones, gives an overview of Billing Requests - the elements that underpin Instant Bank Pay. In this video, you'll learn what Billing Requests are, how they work, and how to add them to your GoCardless integration.

Have questions? Need help?

Our friendly team is always on hand to answer any questions you might have. Get in touch today.

