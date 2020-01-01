Instant Bank Pay for:
Membership clubs & orgs
Learn how Instant Bank Pay can help your users better manage their payments. Saving themselves time, cost, and stress.
Collect a joining fee and setup a Direct Debit mandate in one smooth flow.
Direct Debit is great for membership clubs and organisations to collect recurring membership fees, but it takes too long to process an upfront joining fee. Which leaves them relying on fee-heavy card payments.
With Instant Bank Pay, your users can offer a simple payment flow that takes an instantly-authorised, one-off payment. Either standalone, or together with a Direct Debit mandate setup.
Smooth sign up process for new members
No need to split payments across cards and Direct Debit. With Instant Bank Pay, GoCardless can now collect instant payments too.
Easily sell extra products or classes
Are your users selling add-ons? Instant Bank Pay lets them collect payment instantly, without having to rely on expensive cards.
Cheaper than card payments
The fees associated with card payments can be up to 238% more than Instant Bank Pay, depending on the provider.
Faster payouts than card payments
Completed payments take an average of 1.51 days from the payment being created, to getting paid out to the merchant. Typical card payments take up to 3 days.
See how it works. Right here, right now.
Bank transfers are slow and admin-heavy. Cards are expensive and failure-prone.
Instant Bank Pay is the better way for your users to collect instantly-authorised, one-off payments. Try it now with a donation to The Trussell Trust, or watch a video.
Solving the biggest payment problems businesses have
"I need links that trigger bank transfers"
83% of GoCardless merchants that connect via a partner and send invoices, want to be able to send a link that triggers a bank transfer.
"Card payments are too expensive"
65% of GoCardless merchants that connect via a partner and sell memberships or subscriptions, say credit card payments are too expensive.
"I want to stay within GoCardless"
80% of GoCardless merchants that connect via a partner and sell memberships or subscriptions, want to be able to take instant payments through GoCardless.
More and more membership clubs and orgs are using it
In the membership clubs and organisations space alone, more than 160 merchants have started using Instant Bank Pay to process payments.
Hear from a partner who's integrated it already
QuickFile wanted to further reduce the admin and cost burdens their users experienced. So they built Instant Bank Pay into their GoCardless integration.
Read about their experience with the build, including how they got up and running with just one developer allocated.
Ready to offer your users a better way to collect one-off payments?
We’ve got easy-to-use documentation and a video walkthrough from a GoCardless engineer. And if you need any help, the team is always available at partnerships@gocardless.com.