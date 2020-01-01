Skip to content
3 min readAlternative Payment Options

Why your customers' payment preferences matter: A firsthand story

Content platform Converge discovered 70% of their customers wanted to switch.

2 min readSubscription

Trends Driving the Subscription Economy

See the most prominent trends driving the growth of the subscription economy.

3 min readSubscription

Changing Your SaaS Pricing Model

Get the inside track on how to reprice your SaaS products and services.

3 min readGrowth

Making free trials work for your SaaS business

Could free trials work for you? Explore SaaS free trial best practices.

2 min readFinance

What is annual contract value (ACV)?

Understand the importance of annual contract value to SaaS companies.

2 min readFinance

The importance of COGS for SaaS businesses

COGS refers to the direct costs of selling and delivering your products.

3 min readSubscription

Predictive Analytics for SaaS Businesses

Predictive analytics uses data to predict the likelihood of future outcomes.

3 min readAccountants

What is total contract value (TCV)?

Total contract value refers to the total value of a contract, including fees.

3 min readSubscription

What is customer lifetime value (CLV)?

Customer lifetime value is an important, customer-centric metric. Read on.

3 min readSubscription

How SaaS companies can improve customer lifecycle

Discover more about how to boost your SaaS company’s customer lifecycle.

2 min readSubscription

The freemium models: examples of SaaS companies doing it right

Freemium business models can help to attract a large user base.

3 min readSubscription

What is proration?

Want to know more about proration? Check out our prorated definition.

2 min readSubscription

What is a perpetual license?

Our comprehensive guide to perpetual licenses vs. subscription licenses.

4 min readPayments

What is a Chargeback?

How do chargebacks work? Find out everything you need to know about chargebacks.

2 min readSubscription

Why does MRR churn matter for SaaS businesses?

Get the lowdown on MRR for SaaS businesses with our comprehensive guide.

3 min readSubscription

The difference between IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS

Find out more about IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services with our handy guide.

2 min readSubscription

Building a SaaS startup financial model

Learn more about how to build a SaaS financial model with our guide.

2 min readSubscription

A SaaS guide to subscription management

Our comprehensive overview of SaaS subscription management.

2 min readSubscription

ERP system checklist: how to select an ERP system

A guide on how to select an ERP system for your business.

3 min readSubscription

What does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?

Explore the importance of the revenue recognition principle for SaaS businesses.

2 min readSubscription

How to calculate customer acquisition cost (CAC)?

Our comprehensive guide to calculating customer acquisition cost.

2 min readSubscription

How to start a subscription box business

Want to know how to start up a subscription box business? Find out more.

3 min readSubscription

A guide to SaaS pricing models and strategies

Our comprehensive guide the most popular SaaS pricing models and strategies.

2 min readSubscription

How to improve subscription renewal rates

Find out how to calculate, measure, improve renewal rates for your Saas business

