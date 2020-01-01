Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Linda Yang

2 min readPress Release

GoCardless announces 90-day ‘Work Away’ policy and appoints new Head of Workplace

3 min readPress Release

GoCardless launches open banking payments, offering businesses a new alternative to taking one-off payments

GoCardless has launched Instant Bank Pay, a new open banking feature

2 min readPress Release

GoCardless opens New York office as global workforce is set to grow by more than 60 percent

2 min readPress Release

New Study Reveals the Struggles that Many Businesses Face in Getting Paid During the COVID-19 Pandemic

96% of businesses are waiting on outstanding payments for 10+ days

3 min readGoCardless

Press release: GoCardless launches first global network for recurring payments

Bolstered by a partnership with Wise.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.