Cuckoo renews relationship with GoCardless to provide unmatched payment experience

LONDON, 21 MAY 2024 -- Broadband disruptor Cuckoo has signed a new three-year deal with bank payment company GoCardless. The broadband provider will use the fintech’s Direct Debit capabilities to collect monthly bills from customers, continuing a relationship which first started in 2020.

The partnership enables Cuckoo to leverage the latest payment technology in its mission to become the UK’s most recommended way to connect. Automated Direct Debit payments will give customers peace of mind that their bills will be paid on time, every time, without any extra effort.

The GoCardless collaboration continues a list of customer-centric milestones from Cuckoo, with the broadband provider already integrating customers onto the revolutionary customer service platform Kraken. Cuckoo’s partnership with Kraken, struck in July 2023, was a broadband industry first, with Cuckoo sets on shaking up the telecoms industry with an obsessive focus around customer service.

Kraken will soon add additional GoCardless features into its platform, including Instant Bank Pay, the fintech’s open banking payment feature. Once live, Cuckoo customers will have access to an even more seamless experience by enabling them to make instant, one-off payments - for example, paying their first bill or topping up an account - through the same provider that takes their recurring Direct Debits.

The renewal strengthens GoCardless’ position in the telecommunications space, serving leading brands including bigblu and Aircall.

Tommy Toner, Chief Product Experience Officer at Cuckoo said: “We’re really pleased to be renewing our partnership with GoCardless - it’s a brand that’s grown with us over the last 3 years, and a relationship we’re keen to continue into the future. Cuckoo’s goal is to deliver fast, fair and feel good broadband, and part of that is unmatched customer service at every stage of the journey. Payments are no exception.

“We’re on a mission to transform the broadband industry and revolutionise the sector's reputation for customer service. By partnering with innovators like GoCardless, we’re able to deliver an industry leading customer experience.”

Pat Phelan, Managing Director of UK & Ireland and Chief Customer Officer at GoCardless, said: “We’re proud to continue our long-term relationship with Cuckoo, from supporting them in the early days to helping them deliver on a number of strategic initiatives. Our bank payments platform will help Cuckoo scale with ease as they execute their growth plans while giving their customers an easy ‘set it and forget it’ payment experience. And, with the upcoming Instant Bank Pay integration, Cuckoo will be able to offer an even more seamless payment flow as they deliver fast, fair, feel-good broadband up and down the country.”

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$35 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

About Cuckoo

Cuckoo is the broadband disrupter on a mission to revolutionise the sector's reputation for customer service by delivering fast, fair, feel-good broadband.. Founded in 2020, Cuckoo is taking on a broken broadband market. Just as Revolut took on the banks and Octopus Energy took on the energy providers, Cuckoo is ruffling feathers to call for real change and deliver an unmatched service.

Cuckoo has already been voted twice in a row as MoneySavingExpert’s top broadband provider for customer service and is soaring ahead of other providers on Trustpilot.

