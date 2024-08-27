Salesforce customers can now benefit from global account-to-account payments integration

London, Melbourne, Auckland, New York, Paris, 27 August, 2024 – Bank payment company GoCardless has launched GoCardless for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowering customers to access the GoCardless payments platform directly within Salesforce. Customers can tap into GoCardless’ full product suite including Instant Bank Pay, its open banking-powered payment feature and Direct Debit, automating the collection of one-off and recurring payments in over 30 countries.

GoCardless for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=5bb0e06d-3865-42cf-a3d9-2eccd4c690d8.

GoCardless for Salesforce

Switching to account-to-account payments with GoCardless means Salesforce customers will save time and money by automating their payment processes. Because GoCardless bank payments pull money directly from customers’ bank accounts, payers can also say goodbye to the inconveniences, payment failures and unwanted service disruptions associated with expired, lost or stolen card details.

The integration will be aimed at customers in the energy and utilities, financial services, property and government sectors.

Comments on the News

“We’re proud to launch GoCardless for Salesforce, the first integration for account-to-account payments available on the Salesforce AppExchange. We’re making it easier for AppExchange users to collect one-off and recurring payments. Our integration not only provides more visibility and control over how AppExchange users get paid, but also makes the process faster and easier for end payers.” said Seb Hempstead, VP of Partnerships at GoCardless.

“GoCardless for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by automating their payment processes,” said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Follow Salesforce on LinkedIn and X

Follow GoCardless on LinkedIn and X

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.