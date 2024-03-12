GoCardless becomes an approved open banking supplier to central and local government

LONDON, 13 March 2024 -- Bank payment company GoCardless has been named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) Open Banking Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS) framework, the ‘one-stop-shop’ for all open banking services for the public sector.

This means GoCardless will be eligible to bid for account information services (AIS) and payment initiation services (PIS) Request for Tenders issued by any UK public sector body that uses the DPS. These include central government departments and wider public sector bodies, such as local authorities, education institutions, not-for-profit and charitable organisations.

Joining the DPS will help GoCardless unlock new strategic opportunities in government and deepen its footprint in the charity sector, where it already serves household names like JustGiving and Comic Relief. CCS estimates that the DPS will generate a sales pipeline worth as much as £800m over the next eight years.

The news is the latest open banking milestone for GoCardless, which earlier this year became the open banking payment provider for JustGiving. In 2023, credit card provider Yonder and ethical lender Plend, amongst others, selected GoCardless for Variable Recurring Payments (VRP).

Pat Phelan, Managing Director of UK&I and Chief Customer Officer at GoCardless, said: “GoCardless and open banking go hand-in-hand. From taking the first VRP transaction in 2018 to advocating for our customers in industry and regulatory working groups today, we've always been trailblazers in this space. Joining the first group of open banking providers on the DPS is a natural next step.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to bring the benefits of open banking to millions of businesses and consumers using government services, and to continue being the provider of choice in the charity sector.”

Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2021/22, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.8 billion - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global leader in direct bank payments. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$30 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

About Crown Commercial Service

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

To find out more about CCS, visit: www.crowncommercial.gov.uk

Follow us on Twitter: @gov_procurement

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/2827044

