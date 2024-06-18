LONDON 18 June 2024 -- GoCardless, the bank payment company, announces a new partnership with the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) to offer its members practical tips and advice to help address late payments. . .

As headline sponsor of the newly launched FSB GoCardless Late Payments Hub, GoCardless will provide information and guidance to help FSB members take control over when and how they get paid. FSB members will also benefit from cost savings and support when signing up to GoCardless, subject to eligibility criteria.

FSB campaigns for measures to curb poor payment practices by large companies to small businesses. Research released last year by FSB revealed that over half of the 5.5 million small businesses operating in the UK suffered from late payments in 2022, with a quarter reporting an increase in late payments. Not only did the study find wide-ranging business impacts, with 37% of small businesses saying they took on credit to manage their cash flow, it also highlighted how the uncertainty and stress of securing financing could also have a negative impact on well-being and quality of life.

Nicola Hamilton, VP Marketing, Brand & Communications at GoCardless said: “Small business owners are waiting too long to get paid, and the cost of receiving what they’re owed is simply too high. Hours spent chasing payments quickly add up, and small business owners often opt to let a late payment go rather than having that awkward conversation with a customer. This needs to change.”

“We’re excited to work closely with FSB to put small business owners back in the driving seat when it comes to collecting their hard-earned money.”

Caroline Lavelle, Chief Commercial Officer at FSB, said: “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, but for too long their growth has been stunted by the scourge of late payments. Late payments can affect mental wellbeing alongside the financial strain. While there are wider issues at play, which FSB is campaigning on to address, there are practical steps that many small businesses can take right now to reduce the burden on their bottom line. I hope this new online hub will be a welcome resource to help our members with their financial wellbeing.”

The FSB GoCardless Late Payments Hub contains practical information and advice including:

How to minimise payment admin and improve cash flow

How the payment experience can impact customer satisfaction

How to evaluate different payment methods

How the right payment strategy can help to foster growth

GoCardless makes it easier for businesses to take control of their payments by collecting one-off and recurring payments via Direct Debit and open banking. Founded in 2011, the global fintech now processes more than US$35 billion of payments each year.

Notes to Editors

For more information, contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$35 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

© 2024 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.

About FSB FSB is a non-profit, non-party-political organisation that offers its members a wide range of vital business services, including advice, financial expertise, support and a powerful voice heard in governments. Founded in 1974, FSB celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2024. More information is available at www.fsb.org.uk. You can follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter): @fsb_policy and on LinkedIn: FSB Westminster.