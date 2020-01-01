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A complete guide to interim reports
A complete guide to interim reports

Interim reports are financial statements for periods of less than one year.

2 min read
Accounting
What’s in a name? | Black History Month at GoCardless
What’s in a name? | Black History Month at GoCardless

London-born, Nigerian-raised. Babagbemi Joseph shares the story of his name.

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
What is compound interest?
What is compound interest?

Find out how compound interest can grow your savings even faster

2 min read
Finance
Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it
Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it

Find out how much cash your business is burning through

2 min read
Finance
An Accounting Cycle Guide
An Accounting Cycle Guide

The accounting cycle is something every business needs to know.

3 min read
Accounting
What is Personally Identifiable Information (PII)?
What is Personally Identifiable Information (PII)?

Find out how to protect personally identifiable information (PII)

3 min read
Regulations
Tide users can now collect invoice payments with GoCardless
Tide users can now collect invoice payments with GoCardless

We’ve partnered with Tide to take the hassle out of invoice payments.

3 min read
GoCardless
BEAM: Shining brightly for a year
BEAM: Shining brightly for a year

A year ago we launched our employee group, BEAM. Here's what's happened.

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
What is share of wallet (SOW)?
What is share of wallet (SOW)?

Share of wallet refers to the amount that consumers spend on a particular brand

2 min read
Business Management
Why your customers' payment preferences matter: A firsthand story
Why your customers' payment preferences matter: A firsthand story

Content platform Converge discovered 70% of their customers wanted to switch.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is the last in, first out (LIFO) method?
What is the last in, first out (LIFO) method?

LIFO assumes that the last item of inventory purchased will be the first sold

2 min read
Accounting
What is fintech?
What is fintech?

Get the inside track on the fintech industry with our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Finance
Income Statement
Income Statement

Income statements are one of the most important financial documents

3 min read
Accounting
What Is Absorption Costing?
What Is Absorption Costing?

Learn how to work out absorption costing with our definitive guide

2 min read
Accounting
What is a growing perpetuity?
What is a growing perpetuity?

A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate

2 min read
Finance
What Are Accrued Liabilities?
What Are Accrued Liabilities?

Accrued liabilities are expenses you’ve incurred but haven’t been billed for

2 min read
Accounting
How to Improve Your Billing Process
How to Improve Your Billing Process

Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps

7 min read
Accounting
What are basic accounting adjusting entries?
What are basic accounting adjusting entries?

Adjusting entries let you adjust revenues and expenses to the correct period

2 min read
Accounting
Finding the best online invoice tool
Finding the best online invoice tool

Online invoice tools can help your company streamline the invoicing process

2 min read
Finance
What Is Product-Market Fit?
What Is Product-Market Fit?

Learn how to achieve product-market fit with our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Growth
What is portfolio diversification?
What is portfolio diversification?

Explore the effects of diversification on portfolio risk with our simple guide

2 min read
Finance
What Is Venture Debt?
What Is Venture Debt?

Venture debt is a form of debt financing aimed at early-stage companies

2 min read
Finance
What is bank reconciliation?
What is bank reconciliation?

Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide

2 min read
Accounting
What is reverse factoring?
What is reverse factoring?

Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide

2 min read
Business Management

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GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.