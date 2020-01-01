Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Latest articles

What is a joint venture?
What is a joint venture?

Discover what to look for in a joint venture agreement to benefit your business

2 min read
Business Management
The Best Way to Achieve Financial Freedom
The Best Way to Achieve Financial Freedom

Find out how to earn your financial freedom and live your dream retirement.

3 min read
Finance
How To Calculate The Cost Of Goods Sold
How To Calculate The Cost Of Goods Sold

Find out how the cost of goods sold makes a big difference to your bottom line

2 min read
Accounting
Fixed Assets: Definition and Examples
Fixed Assets: Definition and Examples

Fixed assets are important. Here’s what you need to know about them

2 min read
Business Management
Payments + cloud accounting: 4 reasons smart businesses connect them
Payments + cloud accounting: 4 reasons smart businesses connect them

Don't let running your business be harder than it needs to be.

3 min read
Payments
What is Rational Choice Theory?
What is Rational Choice Theory?

How does rational choice theory explain the working of free markets?

2 min read
Accounting
What is a payment on account?
What is a payment on account?

Keep on top of HMRC payments using your Self Assessment payment on account

2 min read
Accounting
What is a director’s loan account?
What is a director’s loan account?

A director’s loan account may be your key to emergency funds

2 min read
Accounting
What is a public limited company?
What is a public limited company?

Why do some businesses choose to become a public limited company?

2 min read
Business Management
Understanding Disbursements: A Guide
Understanding Disbursements: A Guide

A guide to disbursements for those who use or offer professional services

2 min read
Accounting
What Is a Limited Liability Company?
What Is a Limited Liability Company?

Is a limited liability company the perfect structure for your small business?

2 min read
Business Management
How to set up as a sole trader
How to set up as a sole trader

Discover what it means to set up as a sole trader with HMRC

3 min read
Business Management
What is inbound marketing?
What is inbound marketing?

Here’s why growing an audience is so important for inbound marketing

2 min read
Growth
How to create a positioning strategy for your business
How to create a positioning strategy for your business

Positioning in marketing offers an easy way to stand out from the crowd

2 min read
Growth
Market segmentation: types, definition, and examples
Market segmentation: types, definition, and examples

Communicate more effectively with your target audience via market segmentation

2 min read
Growth
Amortisation: What it Means & How it’s Calculated
Amortisation: What it Means & How it’s Calculated

We explain the meaning of amortisation, how it’s calculated and why it matters

2 min read
Accounting
5 Ways to Manage your Small Business Finances
5 Ways to Manage your Small Business Finances

We show you how to take control of your small business finances

2 min read
Finance
Understanding Accretion: A Guide for Business Owners
Understanding Accretion: A Guide for Business Owners

What is accretion? And how does it affect you and your business?

2 min read
Finance
Understanding Arrears: Meaning & Calculations Explained
Understanding Arrears: Meaning & Calculations Explained

We explain what ‘paid in arrears’ means and how they're calculated

2 min read
Finance
What is the break even point?
What is the break even point?

Find out when and how to use the break even point formula in business

2 min read
Accounting
How to write an effective performance review
How to write an effective performance review

Great feedback encourages growth. Find out how to write a performance review

2 min read
Business Management
Marketing Mix Strategy: Everything You Need to Know
Marketing Mix Strategy: Everything You Need to Know

How to use marketing mix strategy to enhance and streamline your output

3 min read
Growth
What is CRM? A Guide For Businesses
What is CRM? A Guide For Businesses

How could CRM and CRM tools benefit your business endeavours?

2 min read
Growth
Market Penetration Strategy: A Guide for Businesses
Market Penetration Strategy: A Guide for Businesses

Make a big impression on your target market with a market penetration strategy

2 min read
Growth

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.