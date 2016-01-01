Latest articles
PDFAccountantsGetting your cloud workflow right
The success of a cloud-based service is underpinned by how well data flows between the firm and its clients. Find out how you can make sure the best process is backed up by a great client experience.
4 min readPaymentsGarden bin collection doesn’t have to be taxing
Garden waste collection charges have sparked controversy across the UK. But local authorities can prevent ‘bin tax’ protests by communicating openly and making the transition easy for constituents.
1 min readPaymentsSolving UK council tax challenges for vulnerable customers
Citizens’ Advice has seen a 33% increase in requests for help with UK council tax debts over the last 3 years. This makes it the number one debt issue for the charity.
PDFAccountantsGetting your cloud proposition right
When it comes to cloud many firms are making the mistake of choosing software first and deciding what to do with it after. Find out how to create a clear strategy for your cloud proposition, ensuring it meets real business needs.
4 min readAccountantsWhy add-on solutions are the heart of your accountancy firm
Add-on tools are increasingly defining the shape of accountancy firm systems. Find out how cloud-based add-ons are now becoming staple tools for the accountant.
1 min readAccountantsHow accounting firms can eliminate debtors
Mark Wickersham FCA, the author of 'Effective Pricing for Accountants', shows how accounting firms can make the transition from being paid in arrears to be paid upfront.
PDFAccountants5 fundamentals of value pricing for accountants: free e-Guide
Value pricing is transforming the way many accounting firms are now pricing their services. The challenge is, it isn’t easy. In this free e-Guide written by Mark Wickersham FCA, discover the 5 most important fundamentals of value pricing.
3 min readPaymentsDirect Debit for the Food & Drink Sector
GoCardless has helped businesses in the hospitality sector like Bookatable and Zenchef. Here’s how.
3 min readPaymentsDirect Debit: from low tech to digital
2016 was another record breaking year for Direct Debit in the UK. Find out how flexible Direct Debit solutions have opened up the system to businesses of all sizes