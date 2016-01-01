Latest articles
3 min readPayments10 reasons why Direct Debit makes standing orders look SO last century
Discover the answer to your late payment problems
4 min readFinanceBank referrals set to open up funding to SMEs - via innovative fintech alternatives
SMEs discover innovative ways for lending and repaying money.
2 min readCash flowAutomating Direct Debit payments for UK local authorities
Harness the power of Direct Debit automation via GoCardless
PDFAccountantsSuccessful onboarding to cloud services
Onboarding is the process of getting clients to successfully start using a new service. In this free e-Book, we show you how to successfully onboard clients to a cloud service.
3 min readPaymentsSmall firms should learn that debt is not a dirty word
Why are so many firms shunning debt, and should they?
4 min readTechnologyRise of independent brands creates new challenges for UK traditional energy sector
The UK energy sector is undergoing a major shift, all because of technology.