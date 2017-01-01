Latest articles

Skip to content
4 min readPayments

The GoCardless Guide to Payment Methods

There’s no shortage of ways to get paid, but not all payment methods are equal. Your business needs maximum efficiency, so it’s wise to know your options and choose the most suitable payment method to help your workflow rather than hinder it.

2 min readPayments

Best practices for taking recurring payments

Great businesses know that how customers pay is as important as when they pay.

PDFGrowth

Insights on SaaS for Business: free e-Guide

The subscription economy has created a radical shift in how we work, with more companies than ever now relying on cloud-based platforms. In our free e-Guide, discover the major trends in B2B SaaS.

3 min readPayments

Choosing the right payments API: a beginner's guide

You’ve probably heard the term 'API' mentioned often. But what do APIs actually do and why are they so important? In this guide, we’ll walk you through the basics.

WebinarRetention

Webinar: How to eliminate churn to boost growth in Europe

Thursday 14 May, 11 am BST

3 min readPayments

Taking payments in Europe with SEPA - an introduction for US businesses

With different cultures, languages and regulations, expanding your business across Europe may feel rather daunting. Help is at hand.

1 min readGoCardless

Announcing the launch of GoCardless Plus

6 min readAccountants

The ideal client: Part 2 - Losing the bad clients and qualifying your prospects

It’s time to safeguard your valuable, highly profitable clients, root out the demanding and unprofitable ones, while learning to qualify new prospects to ensure they're the best fit for your firm's long-term growth strategy.

1 min readGoCardless

GoCardless launches a new integration with ChartMogul

5 min readAccountants

The ideal client: Part 1 - Getting the balance right

Every firm will have good and bad clients - what’s important is getting the balance right. Sometimes there’s more value in focusing on the right client type. We show you how.

4 min readPayments

Boosting charities with Direct Debit, technology – and more millennial donors

Many fundraising methods are old-fashioned, ignoring digital technology’s innovative methods of raising awareness and collecting cash. Greater use of tech-enhanced payment systems, including Direct Debit, could encourage more young people to donate.

3 min readCash flow

Direct Debit: Powering up accounting software so businesses get paid on time

Avoid late payments by leveraging the combined power of Direct Debit and your favourite accounting software, for better cash flow every time

3 min readPayments

Ice cream to fintech: 50 years of Direct Debit

3 min readFinance

Making Tax Digital: 5 ways to future-proof your clients’ finances

Get your business ready for the advent of the new all-digital tax age.

4 min readGoCardless

Working with recruitment agencies: assessing effectiveness

7 min readGoCardless

Building our new developer experience: Part 1

1 min readGoCardless

We team up with QuickBooks to help small businesses get paid faster

5 min readGoCardless

Customer Support Interview Process

1 min readPayments

Bacs Processing Calendar 2017

4 min readGoCardless

Highlights of 2016 at GoCardless

5 min readTechnology

Digital transformation in the UK utilities sector

Technology is changing the relationship between customers and the utilities sector

1 min readGoCardless

GoCardless among top 10 innovators at the Deloitte Fast 500 EMEA Awards

1 min readGoCardless

What's up at GoCardless: November 2016

2 min readGoCardless

GoCardless helps Bacs break new records

