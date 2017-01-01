Latest articles
PDFAccountantsThe A-Z of cloud accounting: free e-Guide
Cloud accounting is the future - and over a third of UK accountants are already there. Discover our A-Z of cloud accounting.
1 min readRetentionHow to reinforce your brand and boost your business - with GoCardless Plus
Having your business name on bank statements provides clarity and leads to even more reliable income, while also reducing churn.
4 min readPaymentsCommon payment obstacles facing the SaaS industry
Payment processing presents many obstacles for the modern SaaS company. From managing failed transactions effectively to handling payments smoothly across different devices --there’s no shortage of challenges to deal with..
2 min readCash flowHow to eliminate involuntary churn to boost growth in Europe
Customer churn has a major impact on the bottom line for any company using a subscription billing model.
4 min readAccountantsEnd-to-end finance: why payments need to integrate with your accounts
The importance of full integration for payments, cash flow and practice efficiency
4 min readPaymentsIncrease your European SaaS customer base with Direct Debit
European businesses and consumers have unique preferences when it comes to paying for goods and services online. Optimizing the payment process allows US companies to beat their competition and capture these customers, who are ready and willing to spend.
3 min readPaymentsPaying training bills by Direct Debit could be key to apprenticeship levy success
The apprenticeship levy will dramatically boost work trainee numbers when it becomes law in April. Education providers can attract more employers by offering the best courses – and making paying for training both simple and painless.
3 min readTechnologyAre businesses missing out on the full power of SaaS technology?
SaaS tools can improve more than a company’s finance and sales functions – if only business owners realised it. When used for HR, marketing, and customer services, they can be the cloud’s silver lining.
4 min readPaymentsGetting your SME clients paid on time with the ‘duty to report’ requirements
With new legislation being introduced to address the culture of slow payment, now is a great opportunity to help your SME clients get paid faster and more reliably
4 min readPaymentsHelping large businesses meet new ‘duty to report’ requirements
Find out how your firm can work in partnership with large clients to help them fulfil new reporting requirements and enhance the overall performance of their payment processes.
3 min readPaymentsDon’t fear the Direct Debit Guarantee: A guide for merchants
The Direct Debit Guarantee makes Direct Debit one of the UK’s most secure payment methods. That’s great news for customers, but what does it mean for you as a merchant?