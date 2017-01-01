Latest articles

Skip to content
PDFAccountants

The A-Z of cloud accounting: free e-Guide

Cloud accounting is the future - and over a third of UK accountants are already there. Discover our A-Z of cloud accounting.

1 min readRetention

How to reinforce your brand and boost your business - with GoCardless Plus

Having your business name on bank statements provides clarity and leads to even more reliable income, while also reducing churn.

2 min readGoCardless

Maximising business freedom - Takeaways from Zuora Subscribed 2017

4 min readPayments

Common payment obstacles facing the SaaS industry

Payment processing presents many obstacles for the modern SaaS company. From managing failed transactions effectively to handling payments smoothly across different devices --there’s no shortage of challenges to deal with..

2 min readGoCardless

A day in the life of GoCardless Customer Success

2 min readCash flow

How to eliminate involuntary churn to boost growth in Europe

Customer churn has a major impact on the bottom line for any company using a subscription billing model.

4 min readAccountants

End-to-end finance: why payments need to integrate with your accounts

The importance of full integration for payments, cash flow and practice efficiency

2 min readTechnology

On a global post-Brexit stage, what’s next for London tech?

5 min readAccountants

Accountex 2017: How accountants must meet the new digital reality

4 min readPayments

Increase your European SaaS customer base with Direct Debit

European businesses and consumers have unique preferences when it comes to paying for goods and services online. Optimizing the payment process allows US companies to beat their competition and capture these customers, who are ready and willing to spend.

1 min readPayments

Five ways to skyrocket your Direct Debit take up rates

3 min readGoCardless

Springtime productivity tips from GoCardless

2 min readGoCardless

A day in the life of developer support at GoCardless

3 min readPayments

Paying training bills by Direct Debit could be key to apprenticeship levy success

The apprenticeship levy will dramatically boost work trainee numbers when it becomes law in April. Education providers can attract more employers by offering the best courses – and making paying for training both simple and painless.

3 min readTechnology

Are businesses missing out on the full power of SaaS technology?

SaaS tools can improve more than a company’s finance and sales functions – if only business owners realised it. When used for HR, marketing, and customer services, they can be the cloud’s silver lining.

2 min readGoCardless

‘Golden era’ for UK tech: GoCardless attends Tech Nation 2017

10 min readGoCardless

All fun and games until you start with GameDays

2 min readGoCardless

What keeps the GoCardless engineering team motivated?

2 min readGoCardless

A day in the life of a Product Designer at GoCardless

4 min readPayments

Getting your SME clients paid on time with the ‘duty to report’ requirements

With new legislation being introduced to address the culture of slow payment, now is a great opportunity to help your SME clients get paid faster and more reliably

4 min readGoCardless

We’re launching our new Sales Graduate Scheme - and we want YOU

4 min readPayments

Helping large businesses meet new ‘duty to report’ requirements

Find out how your firm can work in partnership with large clients to help them fulfil new reporting requirements and enhance the overall performance of their payment processes.

1 min readGoCardless

Our response to Cloudflare's bug disclosure

3 min readPayments

Don’t fear the Direct Debit Guarantee: A guide for merchants

The Direct Debit Guarantee makes Direct Debit one of the UK’s most secure payment methods. That’s great news for customers, but what does it mean for you as a merchant?

