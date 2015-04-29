Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

1 min readGoCardless

Stubby: better mocking of HTTP requests in client side tests

3 min readGoCardless

How we train salespeople

1 min readGoCardless

We're making payouts faster

3 min readGoCardless

New API Version - 2015-04-29

2 min readGoCardless

A new payment network for the internet

1 min readGoCardless

GoCardless launches in France

4 min readGoCardless

The Business Development Interview Process

1 min read

GoCardless Basic API v2 Beta

1 min readGoCardless

It's now easier to take Direct Debit globally

6 min readPayments

Secure payments: How to safely take payments online

Customers need to be able to trust you with their payment info. Here's how.

3 min readPayments

Sort code checkers: A complete guide

A guide to sort code checkers walking you through what a sort code checker is and how it works before looking at how effective they are.

6 min readGoCardless

Visualising GoCardless' UK Growth

2 min read

5 ways to do good with GoCardless

6 min readPayments

Payment Gateways: 10 questions to find the right one for you

What is a payment gateway? And how do you find the right one for your business?

2 min readGoCardless

Ibandit: simple IBAN manipulation

2 min readPayments

Bacs approved bureaus

This guide walks you through what a Bacs approved bureau is and the benefits and reasons for using one.

4 min readPayments

How to accept payments online

If you want to accept payments online, you have two main options: Credit (or Debit) Card and Direct Debit. To help you get to grips with your online payment options we've run through the main choices at a high level here.

4 min readGoCardless

Syncing Postgres to Elasticsearch: lessons learned

2 min readGoCardless

Failure rates, Cancellation rates and Indemnity Claims at GoCardless

We’ve scoured our database of more than 3 million payments to bring to you some cold, hard facts about Direct Debit. This should help you decide whether or not Direct Debit is right for you.

3 min readPayments

Online payment systems made simple

Online payments systems can be tough to understand. In this article, we demystify payments and recommend a range of alternative systems for those specific non-Direct Debit use cases.

1 min readGoCardless

Christmas Opening Hours & Direct Debit Processing Over the Festive Period

2 min readPayments

SEPA Rulebook Updates: November 2015

1 min readGoCardless

Using ES6 Modules with AngularJS 1.3

2 min readGoCardless

How to move customers to GoCardless

There are three main ways you can switch your customers over to GoCardless, which option is right for you will depend on a few things including whether you were already collecting Direct Debit payments and which GoCardless product you’re using.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales