Latest articles
2 min readPaymentsCharities: which Direct Debit bureau is right for you?
Direct debit is a great way for charities to collect payments and the three main providers are GoCardless, Valldata & Rapidata.
3 min readPaymentsHow to use Bacstel-IP
Bacstel-IP, Bacs approved software and the Bacs payment services website.
1 min readGoCardlessPayPal vs GoCardless
We’ve put together a super simple table pitting GoCardless against PayPal on criteria like customer support, cost and international reach.
9 min readPaymentsHow to take payments from European customers
Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.
4 min readPaymentsHow to set up customers to use Direct Debit
6 simple steps you can use to help your customers get started with Direct Debit.
5 min readPaymentsCan you use Direct Debit for variable or one-off payments?
Direct Debit isn't only great for regular, fixed payments.
2 min readPaymentsThe Direct Debit Guarantee: your rights as a customer
The Direct Debit Guarantee protects customers against payments made in error or fraudulently, making Direct Debit the UK's safest payment method.
2 min readCash flowFootball clubs: could Direct Debit increase your fanbase?
A few football clubs have started offering Direct Debit as a way for fans to spread their costs and make season tickets more affordable.
3 min readPaymentsClubs and societies: Are you using the right payment method?
A lot of clubs and teams are using the wrong payment method to collect their membership fees. To help you decide whether your club is using the right payment option we’ve put together a list of three quick questions for you.
2 min readRetentionClubs and societies: 4 simple ways to save time and do what you love
Managing a club or society is a lot of work – that’s before you even get to deciding on teams, formations or tactics. Here are our four top tips on cutting down some of this unwanted admin so you can get back to the activities you really love.
3 min readCash flowLate payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time
GoCardless has helped businesses in the hospitality sector like Bookatable and Zenchef. Here’s how.
3 min readRetentionLandlords: 5 Secrets To Ensuring Your Tenants Pay On Time Every Month
As a landlord, it's absolutely vital to collect your rent payments on time each month. So what can you do if your tenants aren't paying on time? We've put together our top five tips for getting your tenants to pay their rent on time.