Latest articles

Charities: which Direct Debit bureau is right for you?

Direct debit is a great way for charities to collect payments and the three main providers are GoCardless, Valldata & Rapidata.

GoCardless named a UK Future Fifty Company

How to use Bacstel-IP

Bacstel-IP, Bacs approved software and the Bacs payment services website.

PayPal vs GoCardless

We’ve put together a super simple table pitting GoCardless against PayPal on criteria like customer support, cost and international reach.

How to take payments from European customers

Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.

How to set up customers to use Direct Debit

6 simple steps you can use to help your customers get started with Direct Debit.

Introducing Logjam

Building APIs: lessons learned the hard way

Can you use Direct Debit for variable or one-off payments?

Direct Debit isn't only great for regular, fixed payments.

The Direct Debit Guarantee: your rights as a customer

The Direct Debit Guarantee protects customers against payments made in error or fraudulently, making Direct Debit the UK's safest payment method.

Introducing GoCardless Pro - the Direct Debit solution for larger organisations

Press Release: The Guardian and Funding Circle sign up for GoCardless Pro

Football clubs: could Direct Debit increase your fanbase?

A few football clubs have started offering Direct Debit as a way for fans to spread their costs and make season tickets more affordable.

GoCardless: now taking payments across the eurozone

The GoCardless AngularJS Style Guide

Clubs and societies: Are you using the right payment method?

A lot of clubs and teams are using the wrong payment method to collect their membership fees. To help you decide whether your club is using the right payment option we’ve put together a list of three quick questions for you.

Clubs and societies: 4 simple ways to save time and do what you love

Managing a club or society is a lot of work – that’s before you even get to deciding on teams, formations or tactics. Here are our four top tips on cutting down some of this unwanted admin so you can get back to the activities you really love.

Recurring Payment Services in 4 numbers

Our Definitive Guide to Recurring Payments

gc-http-factory: an easier way to work with APIs in Angular

Late payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time

GoCardless has helped businesses in the hospitality sector like Bookatable and Zenchef. Here’s how.

GoCardless Open House - Tuesday 26th August

Landlords: 5 Secrets To Ensuring Your Tenants Pay On Time Every Month

As a landlord, it's absolutely vital to collect your rent payments on time each month. So what can you do if your tenants aren't paying on time? We've put together our top five tips for getting your tenants to pay their rent on time.

New SEPA Direct Debit guidance on R-transactions

