Latest articles

2 min readCash flowLandlords: Should you be using Direct Debit?
Cater better to yours and your tenants' needs with Direct Debit.
2 min readRetentionGyms, health clubs and fitness businesses: Should you be using Direct Debit?
Gyms and fitness businesses of all sizes are now using Direct Debit to collect membership fees.
1 min readCash flowOnline payments: cleaner and more cost-efficient than cash?
Research released earlier this month by MasterCard and the University of Oxford has shown that, despite believing that handling cash is as unhygienic and dirty as public transport hand rails, less than 20% of us wash our hands after holding it.
2 min readPaymentsStanding Order or Direct Debit - have you made the right choice?
Wondering whether it's time to switch from Standing Order to Direct Debit? Try our quick quiz to find out whether Direct Debit could be a better choice for your business.
2 min readPaymentsDirect Debit checklist - how to get started
Find out how to setup Direct Debit without a provider like GoCardless
2 min readPaymentsShould you get your own Service User Number?
Find out when & why you should consider getting your own SUN
1 min readFinance60% of businesses are missing out on the benefits of online payments - are you?
UK businesses have been rather slow when it comes to embracing the internet and, more specifically, online payments.
2 min readRetentionHow to deal with customer concerns about Direct Debit
Are your customers reluctant to use Direct Debit? We've put together some tips on addressing the two main customer concerns...
1 min readPaymentsThe 3 things you should never use Direct Debit for
Direct Debit can help you with one-off and recurring payments - both fixed and variable - but there are some types of transaction which you shouldn't ever use it for.
3 min readPaymentsThinking about changing your Direct Debit provider?
Here’s a guide to help you figure out whether the time is right
1 min readPaymentsCan you use Direct Debit for one-off payments?
We still don’t recommend using Direct Debit for instant payments like e-commerce but Direct Debit is a safe, easy and inexpensive way to collect one-off payments.
1 min readPaymentsModulus checking: what is it?
Learn about this procedure for validating sort code and account number combos.
1 min readPaymentsADDACs messages and changes to your Direct Debit mandates
ADDACS messages are the messages you receive from your customer’s bank if a mandate has been cancelled or amended by your customer.