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A Guide to Improving Employee Engagement
A Guide to Improving Employee Engagement

How to make sure your employees want to keep working for you

2 min read
Business Management
Invoicing at scale: A guide for financial services
Invoicing at scale: A guide for financial services

Learn about the challenges and best practices for invoicing at scale

7 min read
Enterprise
Business partnership agreement pros and cons
Business partnership agreement pros and cons

Can a business partnership agreement kickstart your next business venture?

2 min read
Business Management
What is divestment?
What is divestment?
3 min read
Finance
Product life cycle: definition, stages, and examples
Product life cycle: definition, stages, and examples

How can you effectively manage the product life cycle to maximise profit?

3 min read
Business Management
How to set up a workplace pension
How to set up a workplace pension

Learn how to pay the workplace pension minimum contributions.

3 min read
Accounting
What is a line manager?
What is a line manager?

A line manager bridges the gap between workers and executives

2 min read
Business Management
What is market volatility?
What is market volatility?

Learn how to include market volatility as part of your investment strategy

2 min read
Finance
How to manage investment risk
How to manage investment risk

What level of investment risk is acceptable? Reduce risk with diversification

3 min read
Finance
What are growth funds?
What are growth funds?

From local to international, growth funds come in a range of options

2 min read
Finance
Understanding corporate bonds
Understanding corporate bonds

What are corporate bonds, and do they have a place in your investment plan?

2 min read
Finance
How does retargeting work?
How does retargeting work?

Retargeting is an important marketing tool to boost website conversion rates

3 min read
Growth
Understanding attrition in business
Understanding attrition in business

Understanding attrition helps businesses find weaknesses and maintain strengths

3 min read
Business Management
What is a hire purchase agreement?
What is a hire purchase agreement?

A hire purchase is essentially leasing an asset until it can be paid off fully

3 min read
Finance
What is a closing balance?
What is a closing balance?

Monitoring your closing balance simply helps businesses stay on track

2 min read
Accounting
What is a bank statement?
What is a bank statement?

Keeping hold of bank statements is the best way to control spending

3 min read
Accounting
How to calculate free cash flow
How to calculate free cash flow

Free cash flow is a useful measure of profitability.

2 min read
Cash flow
What Is the Quick Ratio / Acid Test?
What Is the Quick Ratio / Acid Test?

Find out everything you need to know about how to calculate quick ratio.

2 min read
Finance
How to create passive income to improve your cash flow
How to create passive income to improve your cash flow

From rental properties to peer-to-peer lending, discover passive income ideas

3 min read
Cash flow
What do I need to know about hiring employees from abroad?
What do I need to know about hiring employees from abroad?

Are you a licensed Tier 2 sponsor? Here’s how to hire foreign employees

3 min read
Business Management
Small business vs. large business
Small business vs. large business

Discover the difference between a small and large business

2 min read
Business Management
How to write invoice payment terms
How to write invoice payment terms

Invoice payment terms can ensure you get paid on time

3 min read
Invoicing
What to do when your credit card gets blocked
What to do when your credit card gets blocked

Found your credit card has been blocked? Here’s how to restore it

3 min read
Payments
What is data management and why is it important?
What is data management and why is it important?

What can data management tools do for your business? Here’s what to know

3 min read
Business Management

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