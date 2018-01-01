Latest articles
7 min readPaymentsStanding orders: A complete guide
A guide to standing order payments, including how they work, pros, cons and alternatives.
4 min readGoCardlessHow to get more customers using GoCardless: a guide for window cleaners
Practical tips from window cleaner business owners on how to encourage your customers to pay by Direct Debit.
PDFAccountantsThe complete guide to Direct Debit for accountants
Everything your firm needs to know about collecting client fees by Direct Debit and how to get started.
4 min readRetentionEnergy billing errors: The cause and the cure
Energy billing blunders hurt supplier and customer. But miscalculation is not the same as misjudgement, so the ways to prevent errors must also differ.
WebinarGoCardlessOn-demand webinar: Getting started with GoCardless for Xero
Watch our free webinar and learn how integrating GoCardless with your Xero accounting software can improve your cash flow and save you time.
PDFAccountantsGetting paid on time: Free e-Guide for accountants
The ultimate guide to getting paid on time for SME accountancy firms. We guide you through 5 practical, low-cost, high-impact tactics that will reduce your firm's average payment times and debtor days.
PDFAccountantsWhat I wish I'd known: Free e-Guide for accountants
We talked to accountancy practice owners and advisors to discover their top tips for financial success in 2018 – and, if they could go back in time, what words of advice they would give to their younger selves.
3 min readGrowthHow to maximise Direct Debit uptake
The benefits of Direct Debit are even greater when more customers are using it. Find out how you can maximise your Direct Debit uptake.
PDFGrowthWhat I wish I'd known: Free e-Guide
We spoke to agency owners and small business leaders about their top tips for success in 2018 and asked them what they wish they’d known when they were starting out. This is what they said.
3 min readFinanceHidden costs of business that can eat up your investment
The business costs that go under the radar - and could threaten your profitability as you scale.
PDFGrowthFree e-Guide: SaaS success across the customer lifecycle
We asked some of the most successful B2B SaaS entrepreneurs about how they scale, improve customer experiences and optimise every touch point. This is what they said.