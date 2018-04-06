Latest articles
Optimise your payments strategy to drive changes in key business metrics like Churn Rate and Customer Lifetime Value, with this cheat sheet from GoCardless and ChartMogul.
PDFRetentionThe little churn book: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors
We've collected together advice on churn from some of the world’s most successful and outspoken investors and SaaS C-suite executives.
4 min readRetentionChurn: a quick guide for subscription businesses
Churn definitions and benchmarks from the likes of ChartMogul, Profitwell and Recurly, as well as action steps to help you tackle voluntary and involuntary churn.
3 min readAccountantsBusiness finance: How to identify financial needs and advise your clients
As an accountant you can help clients understand and find business finance options that fit their needs. Let’s take a look at the key facts you and your client should know when looking for finance.
4 min readPayments10 important questions about your Direct Debit solution - a guide for gym business leaders
Are you getting the most out of your Direct Debit provider? We’ve put together 10 questions to help you find out.
1 min readPaymentsGuide to creating online payment pages for Direct Debit
Compliance requirements for online payment pages for Bacs, SEPA, BG Autogiro and BECS.
3 min readPaymentsGuide to payment methods for investment platforms
A practical guide to the different payment methods that investment platforms, savings accounts and apps can offer their customers - and the pros and cons of each.
4 min readGrowthReady, set, grow: A guide to funding your gym equipment and business growth
Setting up a gym is hard work, and there are lots of obstacles you’ll need to conquer to succeed. But, once you’ve cleared the first hurdle, it’s time to think about business growth.
5 min readPaymentsRoom to manoeuvre: flexible payments for vulnerable energy customers
Energy customers in a tight corner need flexibility when it comes to payment.
PDFCash flowGetting paid on time: Free e-Guide for agencies
The ultimate guide to getting paid on time for agencies. We guide you through practical, low-cost, high-impact tactics that will reduce your agency's average payment times and debtor days.
PDFPaymentsThe complete guide to Direct Debit for agencies
Everything your agency needs to know about collecting client fees by Direct Debit and how to get started.