Latest articles

2 min readPayments

Late payment is more than a headache: it could be the sign of a failing business

1 min readPayments

Record year for Direct Debit in the UK

4 min readAccountants

5 things for accountants to focus on in 2018

3 min readCash flow

The importance of good cash flow for start-ups: a conversation with Saija Mahon

4 min readCash flow

Getting SMEs ready for the year ahead

1 min readPayments

New Bacs Direct Debit rules make it easier for customers to switch provider

4 min readGoCardless

2017 highlights from GoCardless

1 min readGoCardless

Average customer response time halved in 12 months, thanks to new support centre

11 min readGoCardless

Incident review: API and Dashboard outage on 10 October 2017

11 min readPayments

Recurring credit card payments and Continuous Payment Authority

Everything you need to know about taking regular payments from customers by card.

1 min readGrowth

Looking to grow your fitness business? Check out our new resources

1 min readPayments

Bacs and SEPA processing dates 2018

4 min readPayments

5 reasons to integrate GoCardless with your finance software

Do you manage your GoCardless payments from within your existing finance, accounting or business software? If not, here are five reasons to start.

WebinarGrowth

On-demand webinar: How to scale up your fitness business

So you've got your fitness business up and running and now you want to take it to the next level? Watch our webinar for top tips from industry experts on how to grow your fitness business without compromising performance.

1 min readGoCardless

GoCardless is one of UK’s fastest growing tech companies in Deloitte Fast 50

4 min readGrowth

Scale up your fitness business in 6 easy steps

We examine some of the challenges faced by small fitness businesses as they aim to scale and provide helpful tips to get your fitness business started on its journey to growth.

1 min readGoCardless

Feature update: GoCardless is now available in French, Spanish & German

PDFPayments

Fitness industry survey: free e-Guide

Insights from your peers and industry leaders to help you do better business.

2 min readGoCardless

Meet Merve: GoCardless’ first pre-sales solutions engineer

1 min readPayments

Recurring payments in numbers

2 min readGoCardless

Changes to email security for Pro merchants

2 min readGrowth

10 tips to keep your membership organisation fighting fit

3 min readAccountants

Xerocon London 2017: People, tech and a drive to innovate

2 min readGoCardless

GoCardless named ‘Xero App Partner of the Year’ at Xerocon London

