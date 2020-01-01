Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Latest articles

5 reasons why your small business needs a CPA
5 reasons why your small business needs a CPA

Why it’s always beneficial to have a certified public accountant in your company

2 min read
Payments
10 Ways to Reduce Business Costs
10 Ways to Reduce Business Costs

Discover the best ways to reduce small business costs.

3 min read
Payments
How do Bacs Direct Debit rules apply to my business?
How do Bacs Direct Debit rules apply to my business?

These are the direct debit rules you need to know

3 min read
Bacs
Where to Get BACS Approved Software
Where to Get BACS Approved Software

Discover the names of BACS approved software providers

2 min read
Bacs
Do BACS Payments Go In At Midnight?
Do BACS Payments Go In At Midnight?

Find out when BACS payments are settled so as to better manage your cash flow.

2 min read
Payments
How Do I Reinstate A Direct Debit?
How Do I Reinstate A Direct Debit?

Learn how to reinstate direct debits and ensure continuity of payment.

2 min read
Direct Debit
How and why to set up a virtual terminal
How and why to set up a virtual terminal

What is a virtual terminal exactly and how do you go about setting one up?

2 min read
Payments
Best Peer-to-Peer Payment Apps
Best Peer-to-Peer Payment Apps

Discover the best peer-to-peer apps for sending and receiving funds.

3 min read
Payments
Best Small Business Marketing Ideas
Best Small Business Marketing Ideas

Discover the most creative small business marketing ideas.

2 min read
Growth
Behind the scenes: interning at GoCardless
Behind the scenes: interning at GoCardless

How interning at GoCardless changed Tanya's opinion on inclusive workplaces

3 min read
Life at GoCardless
What Is a Payee?
What Is a Payee?

Discover the payee meaning in monetary transactions with our guide.

2 min read
Payments
What Are Interchange Fees And How To Calculate Them
What Are Interchange Fees And How To Calculate Them

Find out how interchange fees impact your profit margins

2 min read
Payments
Calculating due dates for your invoices
Calculating due dates for your invoices

What is a due date in accounting and how to calculate it

2 min read
Accounting
Treasury Bonds Definition & Examples
Treasury Bonds Definition & Examples

Safeguard your portfolio with lower risk treasury bonds.

2 min read
Accounting
How to Calculate a Regression Line
How to Calculate a Regression Line

Use the regression line formula to plot data points and analyse variables.

3 min read
Accounting
GoCardless and Piano Partner to Help Publishers and Brands Drive Recurring Revenue
GoCardless and Piano Partner to Help Publishers and Brands Drive Recurring Revenue

Leading Fintech for Account-to-Account Payments Integrates With Analytics and Activation Platform to Prevent Card Failures, Reduce Customer Churn and Grow Subscriber Count

1 min read
Press Releases
What Is Pro Rata and How Is it Calculated?
What Is Pro Rata and How Is it Calculated?

Learn the meaning of pro rata and how it’s used in business.

2 min read
Payments
What does it mean to be paid in arrears?
What does it mean to be paid in arrears?

Learn the paid in arrears meaning and when it’s beneficial.

3 min read
Payments
What Does OEM Mean?
What Does OEM Mean?

Should you buy products from an OEM? Find out more about the OEM meaning.

2 min read
Accounting
Net Realisable Value (NRV) Definition
Net Realisable Value (NRV) Definition

Use NRV accounting to work out what your assets are worth.

2 min read
Accounting
Treasury Bills Definition & Examples
Treasury Bills Definition & Examples

The UK government backs treasury bills for low-risk investment.

2 min read
Accounting
What are Account-to-Account payments?
What are Account-to-Account payments?

Learn everything you need to know about account-to-account payments

6 min read
Open Banking
Open banking in the UK vs Australia
Open banking in the UK vs Australia

Understand the key differences between open banking in the UK and Australia

4 min read
Open Banking
Net Asset Definition, Formula & Examples
Net Asset Definition, Formula & Examples

We explore how to calculate your company’s net assets.

2 min read
Accounting

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.