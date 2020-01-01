Skip to content
Latest articles

1 min readLife at GoCardless

Pride month: Realising the importance of being yourself

This week in Pride month, we hear from Marios Dixon.

2 min readGrowth

Converting net income to gross income

What is net and gross income? See how to convert net to gross income, here.

2 min readFinance

What is the debt-to-capital ratio?

Explores the ins and outs of debt-to-capital ratio analysis.

3 min readBusiness Management

What is purchase requisition?

Explore the ins and outs of purchase requisition with our simple guide.

2 min readCash flow

What is cash flow from operating activities?

Cash flow from operating activities plays a key part in the cash flow statement.

WebinarCash flow

[Webinar] Improve cash flow and automate payments with Salesforce Quote to Cash

Learn how you can make the most of the Salesforce platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections.

2 min readFinance

Automatic reconciliation: pros and cons

Explore the advantages and disadvantages of automated reconciliation tools.

2 min readRegulations

Public liability insurance for small business

Public liability insurance can protect your business in the event of a claim.

3 min readFinance

Guide to the cash conversion cycle

2 min readPayments

How to Manage Recurring Payments for Start-ups

Find out how to handle recurring payment processing for a start-up business.

3 min readBusiness Management

3 min readFinance

What are the different dividend policy types?

Understand the differences between the four main dividend policy types.

1 min readTechnology

Official Node.js Support

1 min readGoCardless

8x8 selects GoCardless to manage recurring payments across its growing global business

GoCardless helps 8x8 cater to global payment preferences for Direct Debit.

2 min readRegulations

Guide to VAT exemption for UK businesses

Learn about VAT exemption in the UK, VAT-exempt items, and much more.

2 min readCash flow

The effects of dividends on cash flow statement

Learn everything you need to know about how dividends policies affect cash flow.

2 min readFinance

What is supply chain finance?

Find out everything you need to know with our supply chain finance definition.

2 min readLife at GoCardless

Mental Health Awareness Week: sharing kindness and stories from lockdown

At GoCardless, this week is all about lending an ear.

3 min readAlternative Payment Options

What are alternative payment methods?

What are alternative payment methods? Check out our definitive guide.

3 min readSubscription

How SaaS companies can improve customer lifecycle

Discover more about how to boost your SaaS company’s customer lifecycle.

3 min readLife at GoCardless

Celebrating the month of Ramadan at GoCardless

How the GoCardless team is experiencing Ramadan during the global lockdown.

2 min readSubscription

The freemium models: examples of SaaS companies doing it right

Freemium business models can help to attract a large user base.

2 min readCash flow

5 Ways to Improve Your Cash Flow Management

Cash flow management can ensure your business stays financially healthy.

2 min readGlobal Payments

What are the challenges of real-time global payments?

There are several challenges associated with global cross-border payments.

