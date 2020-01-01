Our terms of service
- Introduction
- Website terms of use
- Online Payment Services Agreement (formerly Merchant Agreement)
- Product Bundle Description
- Legal Pricing Page
- Partner agreement
- Connected merchant agreement
- Regulated Terms
- Product-Specific Terms
- Country-Specific Terms
- Restricted Activities
- Previous Terms of Service
- Recruitment Privacy Notice
- Payer Terms of Use
- AIS Verification Tool terms
- GoCardless Bank Account Data
- Purchase Order Terms and Conditions
- Modern Slavery Statement
- GDPR
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team
Applicable Purchase Order Terms and Conditions
The applicable Purchase Order Terms and Conditions are the ones relating to the region where the supplier is based.
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team