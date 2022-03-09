How to Invoice Gardening Services

If you want to set up a gardening business or offer your services as a freelance gardener, then you need to learn how to create a gardening invoice in order to receive payment for your work. In this post we’ll take you through everything you need to know about creating an invoice for gardening services.

What is a gardening invoice?

A gardening invoice, like any other kind of invoice, is a document noting a list of expenses and labour charges which you provided in your service. It is a means of formally informing a client on the total they owe you once your work has been completed. It will also provide a deadline for payment and details important tax and contact information.

Invoices are a formalised method of billing which help ensure you receive payment on time. It also helps to keep both you and your client organised with regards to accounts management and cash flow.

How to determine prices for gardening services

Setting prices which correspond to your skill and labour can be tricky. You may find it takes a little time and experience to be able to fairly determine how much to charge. Below are a few things you should bear in mind before setting your prices.

Costs involved

Before deciding on how much to charge, you’ll need to calculate how much it costs you to provide the service. These will include transport costs, the depreciation of tools, soil, seeds, plants, and employee salaries if you are not working alone. Make a thorough list of all these elements and the costs they incur. Then you can add the amount you wish to take home in profit, ensuring it’s at least 5-10% more.

Effort expenditure

The amount you charge for your services may also depend on the effort involved. More intricate, complex work, for example, is generally more highly compensated than more straightforward work. However, it’s not just the level of sophistication, but also the sheer effort. If a task is fairly easy but requires strenuous effort, you may also want to charge a higher fee.

Time expenditure

As well as effort, the amount of time you spend on a task should be taken into account. Decide if you are going to charge by the hour on your invoice, or rather by the completion of tasks.

How to create a garden invoice

You can find a gardening invoice template on a variety of invoicing software platforms, such as Xero or Quickbooks. However, you can also create your own using MS Word, Excel or Google Docs.

An invoice will require the following information:

Your name, business name and contact details in the top right.

A list of all the services you performed, with a short description and corresponding price.

Any tools or materials you require reimbursement for, for example soil, seeds or plants, along with their cost.

Your client’s name and contact details.

A total of services provided, hours worked and amount owed.

Information on the method of payment you accept.

A payment deadline.

A late payment fee if relevant.

Optional elements to include:

Company logo or brand colours.

A unique invoice reference for your records.

Invoice payments with GoCardless

If you’re running a gardening services business, the Direct Debit solution offered by GoCardless could be the ideal way to take invoice payments, helping you eliminate late payments, save time, and reduce stress. As Direct Debit is a pull-based payment method, you’re in full control of the incoming payment. Furthermore, there are a broad range of benefits associated with GoCardless, including advance knowledge of incoming payments, seamless integration with 200+ partners, and the fact that merchants can get paid twice as fast by accepting GoCardless payments for online invoices.

In addition, it’s very easy to get set up, and there’s no additional set up fees to deal with. Essentially, your client should enter their payment details online. This will authorise you to collect payments from them by Direct Debit. You can add the customisable payment page directly to your website, or simply send them a secure link. Now, all you need to do is schedule the payments and you can start getting paid automatically.

We can help

GoCardless helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of admin your team needs to deal with when chasing invoices. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.