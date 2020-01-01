Skip to content
Using company IDs

Using company IDs

What is an ACH company ID and what is it for?

An ACH company ID is a 10-digit unique identifier used for identifying entities, called originators, collecting payments via ACH debit. Similar to a mailing address, an ACH company ID helps ensure an ACH debit is delivered to the correct account holder. All communications with Nacha will use this ID.

Businesses wishing to access ACH directly must request a company ID from the bank. Those opting for indirect access can instead make use of their TPPP’s company ID.

Company IDs and GoCardless

GoCardless uses a single company ID to collect ACH debits on behalf of all of its merchants. This is called collection through aggregation. For merchants who sign up to the Plus or Pro products, GoCardless is still able to show the merchant’s name on the customer’s bank statement.

You can learn more about using GoCardless for ACH debit payments in Chapter 4.

