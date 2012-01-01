GoneCardless with KashFlow: Leadstoyou

By GoCardless — Apr 2012 — 1 min read

Today we’re pleased to showcase Leadstoyou, an online leads generation company. They’re a great example of how any small businesses can benefit from using GoCardless with the KashFlow online accounting package.

Asked about GoCardless, Mark Thomas, Office Manager said “We would absolutely recommend GoCardless to other companies who are taking regular payments but want to avoid expensive credit card commission fees and who want to free up time and resources to focus on other parts of their business”.

Leadstoyou have discovered three major advantages to using GoCardless for their payment needs

GoCardless is easy to use, set up and manage on a daily basis

GoCardless offers savings on every transaction with its low 1% fees

GoCardless saves time every day, leaving more time to focus on growing the business

Before moving to GoCardless, Leadstoyou customers topped up their accounts by credit or debit card. Collecting these topups was expensive, customers didn’t like the arrangement, and the system wasn’t flexible enough to grow with the business.

Now with GoCardless, Leadstoyou spend less time managing payments and more time focusing on growth, benefiting from the speed of taking payments directly from KashFlow. On top of this, their customers really appreciate the added simplicity.

Leadstoyou were able to sign up and get started with GoCardless in seconds, and you can do the same today. Take a look at our five-minute guide to using GoCardless with KashFlow.