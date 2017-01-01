FAQ Friday – Why do some Direct Debit payments fail and what can you do about it?
By Chloe DormandSep 20181 min read
Payment failure rates with Direct Debit are low compared to other payment methods (typically <3% with Direct Debit compared to 5-15% with cards).
Though Direct Debit is one of the most reliable payment methods, transactions can still fail. This week on FAQ Friday, Product Marketing Manager, Ross, explains what GoCardless transaction data tells us about payment failures. He reveals the two most common reasons for Direct Debit payment failures and what you can do about them.
