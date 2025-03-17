Capital on Tap selects GoCardless for Variable Recurring Payments

London, 18 March, 2025 -- Capital on Tap, a leading all-in-one small business credit card and spend management platform, has selected bank payment company GoCardless to provide Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs) through its open banking feature, Instant Bank Pay. This expands a relationship which began in 2014, when Capital on Tap first selected GoCardless for Direct Debit.

Capital on Tap will use GoCardless to collect both one-off and recurring payments, enabling them to offer greater payment flexibility to their small business customers. Capital on Tap customers will be able to repay their credit cards on a monthly basis using Direct Debit, and have the option to make weekly repayments and recurring payments for variable amounts through open banking.

Damian Brychcy, CEO of Capital on Tap, said: “We’ve worked with GoCardless for over a decade, collecting more than £2.5bn in Direct Debits with over £15m saved in card fees. Given these successes, it made sense to choose GoCardless for open banking payments -- not only building on our strong relationship but also benefitting from the convenience of collecting both recurring and ad hoc payments through one trusted provider. VRPs will bring significant benefits to our customers, enhancing their payment timings, providing ultimate flexibility in how they spend and pay, and providing a better overall user experience.”

Pat Phelan, MD UK&I and Chief Customer Officer at GoCardless, said: “We’re excited to expand our relationship with Capital on Tap by becoming its open banking payment provider. This is a great example of VRPs doing exactly what they were designed to do -- helping people and businesses move, manage and make more of their money -- and we’re proud to support Capital on Tap as it rolls out this innovative technology.”

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Nearly 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking.

GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use data and insights to improve payment success, reduce fraud and, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

About Capital on Tap

Capital on Tap makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business spending, access funding, and earn cashback, travel, and gift card rewards. Over 200,000 small businesses have spent more than £10 billion on their Capital on Tap Business Credit Cards across the US and UK. The company has achieved remarkable recognition, ranking #1 in the Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance category and #5 overall in the Financial Times' inaugural Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2025 list.

© 2025 New Wave Capital Limited (trading as Capital on Tap) is a private limited company incorporated in England and Wales.