Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Business: simple business date calculations in Ruby

By Harry MarrJun 20141 min read

We just open-sourced business, a simple library for doing business date calculations.

Usage

calendar = Business::Calendar.new(
  working_days: %w( mon tue wed thu fri ),
  holidays: ["01/01/2014", "03/01/2014"]
)

calendar.business_day?(Date.parse("Monday, 9 June 2014"))
# => true
calendar.business_day?(Date.parse("Sunday, 8 June 2014"))
# => false

date = Date.parse("Thursday, 12 June 2014")
calendar.add_business_days(date, 4).strftime("%A, %d %B %Y")
# => "Wednesday, 18 June 2014"
calendar.subtract_business_days(date, 4).strftime("%A, %d %B %Y")
# => "Friday, 06 June 2014"

date = Date.parse("Saturday, 14 June 2014")
calendar.business_days_between(date, date + 7)
# => 5

But other libraries already do this

Another gem, business_time, also exists for this purpose. We previously used business_time, but encountered several issues that prompted us to start business.

Firstly, business_time works by monkey-patching Date, Time, and FixNum. While this enables syntax like Time.now + 1.business_day, it means that all configuration has to be global. GoCardless handles payments across several geographies, so being able to work with multiple working-day calendars is essential for us. Business provides a simple Calendar class, that is initialized with a configuration that specifies which days of the week are considered to be working days, and which dates are holidays.

Secondly, business_time supports calculations on times as well as dates. For our purposes, date-based calculations are sufficient. Supporting time-based calculations as well makes the code significantly more complex. We chose to avoid this extra complexity by sticking solely to date-based mathematics.

We're hiring developers

See job listing

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Learn moreSign Up

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.