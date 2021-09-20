Learn how GoCardless can help you wrangle in your churn.
Here's your Virtual Saddlebag
We've put together your own saddlebag to help you wrangle in your subscription churn, from the comforts of your home.
Are you ready?
Sometimes getting paid can feel like the Wild West.
Most can't survive as failed payments start stacking up which increases churn.
With GoCardless by your side, we can help you wrangle in your churn.
The SaaS Churn Bible
This eBook has everything you need to know about identifying & combating churn from seasoned SaaS leaders. They share insights and actionable tips to help manage and combat churn.
Decrease churn and increase LTV
We sat down with CEO and Founder of Subta to discuss the benefits of leveraging bank debit for recurring payments such as, improving customer acquisition costs and LTV.
Analyze and reduce churn
No business wants to lose customers. It not only impacts your revenue and bottom line, but can also have a spiraling impact on your brand reputation. Here’s how to analyze customer churn so you can boost retention rates instead.
The digitization of payments
The payments ecosystem is digitizing fast. In this article we explore industry research on why digitization of payments matters and the drivers behind this change.
Optimize your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn
Every month, subscription businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers, pointlessly. The reason, involuntary churn. Read this article and come away with tips on how you can prevent involuntary churn.
Forrester Research on improving payment strategies
Forrester Analyst, Lily Varon shares research findings on how businesses are improving their payment strategy and growing their bottom line in this short video. Hear her thoughts on how businesses are improving their payments in a post-Covid era.
GoCardless can help you
Reduce customer churn
30% of your churn is involuntary, stemming from failed payments. Bank debit has lower failure rates compared to credit cards, meaning less failure rates and higher success rates.
Scale internationally
Collect recurring payments across more than 30 countries from one bank account, and settle them all in your home currency.
Reduce credit card fees
Bank debit is typically ⅓ cost of credit cards - money saved directly for your business.
Increase lifetime value
Payment preference matters and how your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Bank debit is one of the preferred payment methods around the globe.
Learn how GoCardless can help you wrangle in your churn.
We’re all in this together
Easily integrate with one of over 200 global billing and software partners.
We easily integrate with over 200 global billing and software partners including: Salesforce CPQ, Chargify, Zuora, Chargebee, Xero and more. If you prefer you can customize how you use our service with our developer-led direct integration.
Eric Schultz, Co-Founder at Sunday Beer Co
GoCardless’ ACH solution is exactly what we were looking for. It helps us focus on growth, gives us more control and visibility over payments while making the whole payment experience easier for our customers.