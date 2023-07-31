Seamless payments, hassle-free accounting

Inqom is a next-generation accounting and tax production software designed to drive the highest levels of productivity, quality, and security. Its clients are primarily French Chartered Accountants, who depend on Inqom’s solutions to thrive in the face of technological, regulatory, and organisational challenges.

“We accelerate clients’ digitalisation,” said Romain Legresy, COO, Inqom. “Our integrated accounting automation tools enable them to enhance productivity and satisfy new regulatory demands, like e-invoicing, all while ensuring optimal data security. That leaves them free to focus on increasing their competitiveness, by attracting new talent and developing value-added personalised services for their own clients.”

95% of customers pay by GoCardless

Inqom launched the first SaaS version of its solution in 2018, which was the perfect time to also swap out its custom-built billing and payment system for GoCardless integrated with the Sellsy CRM.

“We use Sellsy for sales management and invoicing. Once the accounting account has been set up in Sellsy, all the sales invoices are automatically transferred with the corresponding journal entries,” explained Romain.

GoCardless is Inqom’s primary and preferred payment method, and 95% of customers pay this way. The integration with Sellsy allows Inqom to seamlessly connect invoicing with automated Direct Debit collections, to efficiently and reliably manage recurring and customised subscription payments.

“It was clear right away that GoCardless fully met our requirements, particularly around reducing outstanding client payments and automating away all the unwanted admin that comes with collecting and reconciling payments,” said Romain.

GoCardless and Sellsy is a winning combination.

"After the client has signed a quote through Sellsy, thanks to another integration with DocuSign, we send them a GoCardless link to complete their banking information. That data is transmitted to Sellsy to schedule the Direct Debits, and once collected those payments are then automatically reconciled in our accounts via the corresponding journal entries.”

“On average, we process around 190 quotes and invoices each month, equating to around 2,500 per year, and the integration handles this seamlessly,” added Romain.

Smooth set up, intuitive UX

Inqom had its hands full with the launch of its new software, so a seamless transition of its payment and billing systems was critical. And, after the initial switch over, ongoing operations also needed to take care of themselves, because the team wanted to dedicate maximum energy to customers and their experience.

The responsiveness of the teams at GoCardless and Sellsy made the set up an extremely smooth process. Both tools are intuitive to use and if issues do ever arise, each ticket is always handled quickly and efficiently.

Inqom’s customers also appreciate the responsiveness of the new payment processes. “We’ve never had any negative feedback from customers on payments, and clients love the extra visibility provided by the email notifications they receive before payments are collected,” added Romain.

200% growth incoming

Inqom is now getting set for stellar growth, supported by this strong payments platform.

We’re targeting 200% growth and we’ll increasingly rely on the way GoCardless and Sellsy allow us to scale operations, without changing how we work.

“As a COO, I’m still surprised to see peers using systems with little automation, relying on large teams for data entry or repetitive, low-value administrative tasks. We now feel we have a comprehensive solution, from the commercial offer to payment collection.”

“There have been several leaps forward in payments and accounting technology in recent years, and the next ones are surely just around the corner with the arrival of e-invoicing. And we’ll be ready, because, paired with Inqom, GoCardless and Sellsy offer a perfect end-to-end financial solution, from issuing purchase orders through to filing tax returns.”