Skip to content

GoCardless and Accenture

The Future of Payments and Open Banking

The Next Generation of Account to Account Payments

Now available on demand

Rebrand Accenture Landing page Hero
Rebrand Accenture Landing page Hero

Future of Payments

Open Banking is gaining momentum in the finance space bringing profound changes and opportunities for businesses. Connecting banks and technical providers – enabling them to simply and securely exchange data to their customers’ benefit. 

Account-to-Account (A2A) payments have been around for a while but historically they have been seen as bank account-specific payments, for example when a consumer uses a bank transfer or direct debit to pay a bill. However, A2A payments can support all direct account payments, including banks, ERPs and digital wallets. 

In this panel discussion Amit Mallick, Global Open Banking and APIs Lead at Accenture and Siamac Rezaiezadeh, Director of Product Marketing at GoCardless, moderated by Lily Krakowsky, Senior Product Marketing at GoCardless will be discussing the growth of Open Banking, and why the future of payments will be Account-to-Account.

rebrand - Accenture open banking speaker section
rebrand - Accenture open banking speaker section

Hear from our experts:

  • Amit Mallick, Global Open Banking and APIs Lead, Accenture

  • Siamac Rezaiezadeh, Director Product Marketing, GoCardless

  • Lily Krakowsky, Senior Product Marketing, GoCardless

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.