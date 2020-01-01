Future of Payments

Open Banking is gaining momentum in the finance space bringing profound changes and opportunities for businesses. Connecting banks and technical providers – enabling them to simply and securely exchange data to their customers’ benefit.

Account-to-Account (A2A) payments have been around for a while but historically they have been seen as bank account-specific payments, for example when a consumer uses a bank transfer or direct debit to pay a bill. However, A2A payments can support all direct account payments, including banks, ERPs and digital wallets.

In this panel discussion Amit Mallick, Global Open Banking and APIs Lead at Accenture and Siamac Rezaiezadeh, Director of Product Marketing at GoCardless, moderated by Lily Krakowsky, Senior Product Marketing at GoCardless will be discussing the growth of Open Banking, and why the future of payments will be Account-to-Account.