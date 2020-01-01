Skip to content
3 min readCash flow

How to claim tax credits for research and development time

Learn more about research and development tax credits with our guide

2 min readTax

Do Charities Pay Tax?

Everything you need to know about charities and tax in the UK

2 min readRegulations

What is Flat Rate VAT?

Find out what the VAT Flat Rate Scheme is and how it can impact your business.

2 min readFinance

What is double taxation?

Learn when and how double taxation is applied to business income

2 min readFinance

What is marginal tax?

Find out how the marginal tax rate system works and how to calculate it

2 min readFinance

What is investment tax?

Find out when you need to pay investment tax on stocks and shares

2 min readFinance

What is tax relief?

Find out more about deductions and allowances designed for tax relief

2 min readAccountants

Direct tax vs. indirect tax

There’s a simple difference: indirect tax is taken out during the supply chain

2 min readAccountants

How to calculate your overtime tax

Overtime is taxed at the same rate as ordinary pay

2 min readAccountants

What is progressive tax?

Progressive tax is a system of taxation wherein higher earners pay more

2 min readInvoicing

Commercial invoice vs. VAT invoice: what’s the difference?

Explore the main differences between VAT invoices and commercial invoices.

2 min readTax

How Long Do I Need to Keep Tax Records?

How long do you need to keep tax records in the UK? Read on to find out.

2 min readRegulations

How Does VAT Work for Small Businesses?

Check out our guide to VAT explained for small businesses, right here.

