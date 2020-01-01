Tax
Latest articlesView all
Understanding Capital Gains Tax
Here’s what every UK business needs to know about Capital Gains Tax!
How to claim tax credits for research and development time
Learn more about research and development tax credits with our guide
3 min readCash flow
What is the VAT Flat Rate Scheme?
Find out what the VAT Flat Rate Scheme is and how it can impact your business.
2 min readRegulations
What is double taxation?
Learn when and how double taxation is applied to business income
What is marginal tax?
Find out how the marginal tax rate system works and how to calculate it