Resources

Alternative Payment Options

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is bitcoin?

Learn about the leading cryptocurrency: bitcoin

PDFGlobal Payments

[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

3 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is a Payment in Escrow and How Does it Work?

Everything you need to know about escrow payments

4 min readOpen banking

How small businesses can use Open Banking right now

Open Banking can help you in multiple ways. Here are 40+ apps to start.

11 min readOpen banking

Open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

2 min readFinance

What are the types of negotiable instruments?

What is a negotiable instrument, and how is it used? Find out here

3 min readAlternative Payment Options

Why your customers' payment preferences matter: A firsthand story

Content platform Converge discovered 70% of their customers wanted to switch.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is a private label credit card?

Private label credit cards let retailers offer more lenient terms to customers.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is a wire transfer?

Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

How long does a bank transfer take?

Learn more about UK bank transfer times with our comprehensive guide.

3 min readAlternative Payment Options

What are mobile payments?

Get the lowdown on mobile payments in the UK with our definitive guide.

2 min readPayments

How much do the major UK banks charge for CHAPS?

Find out HSBC CHAPS fees, NatWest CHAPS fees, Barclays CHAPS fees, and more.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What Is a Telegraphic Transfer (TT)?

Find out how telegraphic transfer works with our comprehensive guide.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

How to create an online payment system for small business

Get more information about the different types of online payment system.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

How do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?

Find out more about the best recurring payment system, right here.

3 min readAlternative Payment Options

How alternative payment methods are changing the payments market

What are alternative payment methods? Check out our definitive guide.

2 min readGoCardless

IDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless

See what the providers of global market intelligence found in their study.

2 min readCash flow

Managing cash flow in a crisis

5 steps to take from immediate action to building long term resilience.

3 min readAlternative Payment Options

Best online payment gateway for small business in the UK

Find the best payment gateway for your company with our handy guide.

3 min readAlternative Payment Options

Payments - the last frontier of customer centricity

It's time businesses adopted the mantra of customer choice to payments too.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?

Learn more about point-to-point encryption (P2PE) with our simple guide.

WebinarGlobal Payments

Going Global - Episode 1: Why your international expansion plan should prioritise payment preference.

with special guest Paul Lynch, CEO Chargify

