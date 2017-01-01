6 Best Payment Methods for Freelancers

Getting paid as a freelancer has never been easier and you no longer need to rely on inconvenient and time-consuming bank transfers or cheques. Here we will highlight six of the best freelance payment methods, though which one is the outright best will depend on each individual and their circumstances.

PayPal

PayPal is one of the most popular freelance payment portals as it is a quick and easy way for clients to make payments. It is well known all around the world and thus very likely to be an acceptable form of payment for freelance work. A fee is paid per payment into your PayPal account, though it is free to transfer money from your PayPal account to your bank account.

Google Pay

If paying fees for transactions isn’t viable for you, then Google Pay might be the answer. Created by the unification of Android Pay and Google Wallet in 2018, Google Pay is potentially one of the most convenient payment options for freelancers. However, it has limited online payment partners so some clients may prefer another payment method.

Escrow

Escrow is perhaps the best freelance payment portal for any freelancers who are concerned about actually getting paid for their work, such as those constantly working with new or unknown clients. This is because Escrow requires the client to make the payment before the freelancer starts work, and then deposits it in the freelancer’s account when the work is complete. Also note that Escrow’s transaction fee is relatively high compared to other payment options for freelancers.

Stripe

Stripe is an interesting freelance payment method as it is less well known than PayPal and Google Pays, but is actually very easy to use for both the client and freelancer. Their fees are quite high, though you do get a lot of convenience for the cost, and they are a very secure online payment option for freelance workers.

Skrill

Another freelance payment portal that is not as widely used as others on this list but is still worth considering if the clients are willing is Skrill. Previously known as Moneybookers, Skrill is ideal for freelancers working regularly with international clients as its main focus is on making worldwide transfers via different currencies.

Paymo

Paymo offers a little bit more than just a freelance payment portal, as it has a project tracking feature and lets you schedule payments and compile reports. It also has an invoicing feature which can be very useful for freelancers who don’t have that option elsewhere.

Freelance payment portal considerations

There are a number of considerations that freelancers should bear in mind when choosing their preferred payment option. First of all, always look at the fees involved and how this will affect the amount of money you receive for your work. There may also be a fee structure where the fees get higher for transactions of a certain amount.

The next consideration should be convenience, both to yourself and to your client. If you have a freelance payment method that is awkward, time-consuming or unknown to a client, they may be reluctant to use it.

Security is also very important, so make sure any freelance payment portal you use is a secure and established payment channel.

You can also check what kind of customer service and support each payment portal offers. See if they have a live chat or another quick way to communicate as this will make solving any issues much easier.

