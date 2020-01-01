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What is Search Engine Marketing (SEM)?
What is Search Engine Marketing (SEM)?

Find out how search engine marketing (SEM) could transform your marketing

2 min read
Growth
Are you engaging? Engagement rates explained
Are you engaging? Engagement rates explained

Engagement rate is a metric that measures how engaging your content actually is

2 min read
Growth
How A/B testing works and why it’s so powerful
How A/B testing works and why it’s so powerful

Why A/B testing is the only reliable way to evaluate your conversions

2 min read
Growth
What is UX? A basic guide to user experience
What is UX? A basic guide to user experience

Exploring the intricacies, specifics and importance of UX

2 min read
Growth
What is meant by click through rate (CTR)?
What is meant by click through rate (CTR)?

How could an improved click through rate boost your marketing campaigns?

2 min read
Growth
How to Create an Accounting Journal
How to Create an Accounting Journal

Discover what goes into accounting journal entries and create your own.

3 min read
Accounting
The best UK small business grants
The best UK small business grants

See what grants could help your business grow.

2 min read
Growth
Small business guide to online invoicing software
Small business guide to online invoicing software
2 min read
Accounting
What is Present Value (PV)?
What is Present Value (PV)?

Find out about how to calculate present value.

2 min read
Accounting
The importance of leadership development
The importance of leadership development

Creating an effective leadership development programme

2 min read
Business Management
What Is Human Capital?
What Is Human Capital?

Find out how human capital could transform the way your business delivers

2 min read
Business Management
What is agile methodology?
What is agile methodology?

Discover the basic ideas behind the agile methodology. Could it work for you?

3 min read
Business Management
What is the Kanban method?
What is the Kanban method?

Visual aids like the Kanban method can make team collaboration easier

2 min read
Business Management
[Infographic] The challenges of recurring payments from our Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper
[Infographic] The challenges of recurring payments from our Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper

See the key takeaways from the Forrester thought leadership paper.

1 min read
Enterprise
Why company core values are important and how to decide what they should be
Why company core values are important and how to decide what they should be

Learn how to decide which core values apply best to your company

2 min read
Business Management
Utilizing your employee talents effectively
Utilizing your employee talents effectively

Are your employee talents being used? Get organized with talent management

2 min read
Business Management
How to set goals and promote employee development
How to set goals and promote employee development

Goal setting is an important part of employee development plannin

2 min read
Business Management
What is a loss leader?
What is a loss leader?

What are loss leader items, and how do they fit into a sales strategy?

2 min read
Cash flow
[Webinar] Gocardless and Chargebee - Revenue Recognition
[Webinar] Gocardless and Chargebee - Revenue Recognition

Learn how you can make the most of the Chargebee platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections

Webinar
Cash flow
Introduction to strategic planning
Introduction to strategic planning

Strategic planning can help guide your business towards long-term success

2 min read
Business Management
Quantitative Analysis Explained
Quantitative Analysis Explained

We explain (and hopefully simplify) the science of quantitative analysis.

2 min read
Finance
How secondary market research could work for your business
How secondary market research could work for your business

Find out how to save time and money through secondary market research

2 min read
Business Management
What is cryptocurrency?
What is cryptocurrency?

Is cryptocurrency the payment wave of the future?

3 min read
Finance
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: how to build an optimised payments strategy
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: how to build an optimised payments strategy

What makes the perfect recurring payment strategy? And how do you improve yours?

7 min read
Enterprise

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