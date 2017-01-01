Latest articles
1 min readGoCardlessFAQ Friday – Can you use GoCardless with your existing finance software?
How integrating GoCardless with your finance software can help your business.
PDFAccountantsWhat I wish I'd known: Free e-Guide for bookkeepers and accountants
What business advice would these practice owners, advisors and tech specialists give their younger selves?
2 min readPaymentsHow Direct Debit can drive key subscription metrics
How can Direct Debit impact the numbers you care about most? Find out as we explain the relationship between Direct Debit and three key subscription success metrics.
1 min readGoCardlessWhat Brexit means for GoCardless – and our customers
While the dust is yet to settle, GoCardless is prepared for every outcome.
PDFPaymentsNavigating the payment page maze
The in-depth guide for optimising your subscription payment page.
PDFCash flowWhat I wish I had known: Cash flow edition
Poor cash flow is responsible for almost half of small business insolvencies in Australia. In this guide, we ask small business leaders to tell us how they took control of cash flow, and what lessons they learned along the way.
1 min readPaymentsFAQ Friday – What’s the difference between Direct Debit and recurring card payments?
They may seem similar, but here are the key differences.
PDFAccountantsPricing 101: A guide for accountants
Top tips to help you build a winning pricing strategy for your firm.
2 min readAccountantsXerocon London: a human, connected world
If you couldn't attend the show, let us run you through our highlights.
1 min readGoCardlessFAQ Friday – What is involved when switching to GoCardless from another Direct Debit provider?
It needn't be daunting - here's what the process involves.
3 min readTechnologyNew trends in automation that work for SMBs
Automation needn't be expensive and SMBs could be benefiting.
3 min readCash flow6 reasons to integrate GoCardless with your fitness software
From reducing admin to providing a better customer experience, here are the 6 most important reasons to integrate GoCardless with your existing software.
7 min readPaymentsHow to set up Direct Debit – a guide for small businesses in Australia
The small business perspective on Direct Debit – how Direct Debit can help your business, the advantages and disadvantages and how to get started.
2 min readPaymentsCash collection causing headaches? 3 ways to automate the way you take payments
Processing, chasing and reconciling payments doesn't have be time consuming. In this guide, we compare three automated payment methods, and identify the pros and cons of each, to help you choose the right one for your business.
2 min readPayments5 things Direct Debit can do for your business
The average small business is owed over 63k in outstanding payments, which means spending extra time, money and resource chasing payments. In this guide, we look at 5 ways Direct Debit can help solve these problems.
3 min readCash flowHow to stop wasting time on cash collection: Five hacks for SMB owners
Sending out invoices, collecting payments and reconciling cash are time consuming tasks – costing SMBs 120 hours a year. In this guide, we’ve highlighted 5 hacks to help your cash collection process run more efficiently.
Direct Debit is a great way to take recurring payments but historically it has been seen as clunky and inflexible. So, how is Direct Debit different with GoCardless? GoCardless' Joe Robbins explains in this video quick guide.
2 min readPaymentsWhat’s the best payment option for your business?
A guide to the key payment options for Australian businesses who take recurring payments – and the pros and cons of each.
3 min readCash flow10 important questions to ask when choosing a Direct Debit provider
Are you using Direct Debit as a fast, efficient, low-cost method to collect regular fees, subscriptions or one-off payments from your customers? Or considering adding Direct Debit to your payments mix?
WebinarAccountantsOn-demand webinar: Taking the worry out of increasing your fees
Watch this free webinar and take the worry out of increasing your fees. With expert advice from Heather Townsend, Founder, The Accountants Millionaires’ Club.
PDFCash flowGetting paid on time: Free e-Guide for SMBs
The ultimate guide to getting paid on time for SMBs in Australia. We guide you through practical, low-cost, high-impact tactics that will reduce your average payment times and debtor days.