Latest articles

1 min readGoCardless

FAQ Friday – Can you use GoCardless with your existing finance software?

How integrating GoCardless with your finance software can help your business.

PDFAccountants

What I wish I'd known: Free e-Guide for bookkeepers and accountants

What business advice would these practice owners, advisors and tech specialists give their younger selves?

2 min readPayments

How Direct Debit can drive key subscription metrics

How can Direct Debit impact the numbers you care about most? Find out as we explain the relationship between Direct Debit and three key subscription success metrics.

1 min readGoCardless

What Brexit means for GoCardless – and our customers

While the dust is yet to settle, GoCardless is prepared for every outcome.

PDFPayments

Navigating the payment page maze

The in-depth guide for optimising your subscription payment page.

PDFCash flow

What I wish I had known: Cash flow edition

Poor cash flow is responsible for almost half of small business insolvencies in Australia. In this guide, we ask small business leaders to tell us how they took control of cash flow, and what lessons they learned along the way.

1 min readPayments

FAQ Friday – What’s the difference between Direct Debit and recurring card payments?

They may seem similar, but here are the key differences.

PDFAccountants

Pricing 101: A guide for accountants

Top tips to help you build a winning pricing strategy for your firm.

2 min readAccountants

Xerocon London: a human, connected world

If you couldn't attend the show, let us run you through our highlights.

1 min readGoCardless

FAQ Friday – What is involved when switching to GoCardless from another Direct Debit provider?

It needn't be daunting - here's what the process involves.

3 min readTechnology

New trends in automation that work for SMBs

Automation needn't be expensive and SMBs could be benefiting.

3 min readCash flow

6 reasons to integrate GoCardless with your fitness software

From reducing admin to providing a better customer experience, here are the 6 most important reasons to integrate GoCardless with your existing software.

7 min readPayments

How to set up Direct Debit – a guide for small businesses in Australia

The small business perspective on Direct Debit – how Direct Debit can help your business, the advantages and disadvantages and how to get started.

1 min readPayments

FAQ Friday – 3 things you should never use Direct Debit for

2 min readCash flow

Give S(ME) some certainty – late payments more concerning than Brexit, say 41% of SMB owners

2 min readPayments

Cash collection causing headaches? 3 ways to automate the way you take payments

Processing, chasing and reconciling payments doesn't have be time consuming. In this guide, we compare three automated payment methods, and identify the pros and cons of each, to help you choose the right one for your business.

2 min readPayments

5 things Direct Debit can do for your business

The average small business is owed over 63k in outstanding payments, which means spending extra time, money and resource chasing payments. In this guide, we look at 5 ways Direct Debit can help solve these problems.

3 min readCash flow

How to stop wasting time on cash collection: Five hacks for SMB owners

Sending out invoices, collecting payments and reconciling cash are time consuming tasks – costing SMBs 120 hours a year. In this guide, we’ve highlighted 5 hacks to help your cash collection process run more efficiently.

1 min readPayments

FAQ Friday – How much does it cost to process Direct Debit payments?

GoCardless

Video: How is Direct Debit in Australia different with GoCardless?

Direct Debit is a great way to take recurring payments but historically it has been seen as clunky and inflexible. So, how is Direct Debit different with GoCardless? GoCardless' Joe Robbins explains in this video quick guide.

2 min readPayments

What’s the best payment option for your business?

A guide to the key payment options for Australian businesses who take recurring payments – and the pros and cons of each.

3 min readCash flow

10 important questions to ask when choosing a Direct Debit provider

Are you using Direct Debit as a fast, efficient, low-cost method to collect regular fees, subscriptions or one-off payments from your customers? Or considering adding Direct Debit to your payments mix?

WebinarAccountants

On-demand webinar: Taking the worry out of increasing your fees

Watch this free webinar and take the worry out of increasing your fees. With expert advice from Heather Townsend, Founder, The Accountants Millionaires’ Club.

PDFCash flow

Getting paid on time: Free e-Guide for SMBs

The ultimate guide to getting paid on time for SMBs in Australia. We guide you through practical, low-cost, high-impact tactics that will reduce your average payment times and debtor days.

