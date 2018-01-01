Latest articles
1 min readGoCardlessFAQ Friday – What is the GoCardless API?
Learn how businesses integrate GoCardless into their website or app.
1 min readPaymentsVideo: Can you pay by credit or debit card through GoCardless?
As GoCardless specialises in bank to bank payments, using Direct Debit schemes around the world, you can’t use us to process card payments. In this video, Joe Robins discusses the three main reasons why this is and how this benefits out customers.
4 min readCash flowDuty to report on payment practices: What do the first 10,000 reports tell us?
And are they helping improve the late payment culture?
WebinarCash flowOn-demand webinar: How to improve your clients’ cash flow
Watch our webinar and learn how to help your clients improve their cash flow with tips and advice from experts at Float, GoCardless and Chaser.
1 min readPaymentsFAQ Friday – What is integrated Direct Debit?
What does integrated Direct Debit mean, and how does it affect your business?
1 min readCash flowPush vs. pull payments: a quick guide
Watch our 3-minute quick guide to push vs. pull payments to find out which is best for your business, and how the right option can save you time and effort when collecting payments.
4 min readPaymentsB2B payments: Tackling a broken landscape
B2B payments are stuck in the past. Cumbersome processes rule the roost, with problems including a high level of failed payments, and high amounts of admin. But what does the future of payments look like for the industry?
PDFCash flowThe complete guide to optimising your accounts receivable
82% of businesses suffer from poor cash flow at some point. It puts small companies out of business and stops bigger ones from planning for the future. Learn how to avoid being part of the 82% by fixing your accounts receivable with this guide.
PDFPaymentsReport: Payment preferences for recurring purchases in 2019
We partnered with YouGov to ask 12,785 consumers across 10 different markets their payment preferences in 2019.
PDFCash flowGuide to automated payments and cash collection
Getting paid on time is an ongoing challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In this guide, we walk you through three automated payment options, and explain the key advantages (and disadvantages) of each as a cash collection method.
4 min readPaymentsWhy every scaling B2B business should avoid bank transfer
52% of all B2B payments in the UK are done by bank transfer, but is it time to retire bank transfer as a B2B payment method for high-growth businesses?
PDFRetentionThe SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
Everything US businesses need to know about identifying and combating churn.
1 min readPaymentsFAQ Friday – What’s the difference between ‘push’ and ‘pull’ payments?
Choosing a push or pull payment method can hugely impact payment collection.
PDFPaymentsA practical guide to increasing your fees
From setting your goals to streamlining your quoting process and profiling your clients – here's our seven step guide to a successful fee increase for Australian firms.
3 min readCash flowLooking for a resolution for 2019? Improve business cash flow and beat late payments with these 10 tips
Ring in the new year by waving goodbye to late payments.
PDFFinanceThe ultimate payments cheat sheet for SaaS leaders
Optimise your payments strategy to drive changes in key business metrics like Churn Rate and Customer Lifetime Value, with this cheat sheet for Australian businesses from GoCardless and ChartMogul.
1 min readGoCardlessFAQ Friday – that’s it for 2018!
The best bloopers and funny moments from all the FAQ Friday videos of 2018.
3 min readGoCardless2018 highlights from GoCardless
Saying farewell to the year of the global payments network and looking to 2019.
3 min readPayments7 important questions to ask when choosing a Direct Debit provider
Are you using Direct Debit as a fast, efficient, low-cost method to collect regular fees, subscriptions or one-off payments from your customers? Or considering adding Direct Debit to your payments mix?
2 min readPayments5 reasons to start taking payments by Direct Debit
Many businesses choose to automate payment collection through Direct Debit: but what exactly is the benefit?
1 min readPaymentsFAQ Friday – How can you access Direct Debit?
3 surprisingly straightforward ways everyone can gain access Direct Debit.
1 min readGoCardlessGrowing our payments network: launching Canada
GoCardless is now live in Canada, the 30th country in our global network.
1 min readPaymentsFAQ Friday –Can you use Direct Debit for variable amounts or one-off payments?
Direct Debit isn't just for regular, fixed-amount payments.
1 min readPaymentsBacs processing calendar 2019
Your at-a-glance view of all the available 2019 Bacs processing dates.