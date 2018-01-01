Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

1 min readGoCardless

FAQ Friday – What is the GoCardless API?

Learn how businesses integrate GoCardless into their website or app.

1 min readPayments

Video: Can you pay by credit or debit card through GoCardless?

As GoCardless specialises in bank to bank payments, using Direct Debit schemes around the world, you can’t use us to process card payments. In this video, Joe Robins discusses the three main reasons why this is and how this benefits out customers.

4 min readCash flow

Duty to report on payment practices: What do the first 10,000 reports tell us?

And are they helping improve the late payment culture?

WebinarCash flow

On-demand webinar: How to improve your clients’ cash flow

Watch our webinar and learn how to help your clients improve their cash flow with tips and advice from experts at Float, GoCardless and Chaser.

1 min readPayments

FAQ Friday – What is integrated Direct Debit?

What does integrated Direct Debit mean, and how does it affect your business?

1 min readCash flow

Push vs. pull payments: a quick guide

Watch our 3-minute quick guide to push vs. pull payments to find out which is best for your business, and how the right option can save you time and effort when collecting payments.

4 min readPayments

B2B payments: Tackling a broken landscape

B2B payments are stuck in the past. Cumbersome processes rule the roost, with problems including a high level of failed payments, and high amounts of admin. But what does the future of payments look like for the industry?

PDFCash flow

The complete guide to optimising your accounts receivable

82% of businesses suffer from poor cash flow at some point. It puts small companies out of business and stops bigger ones from planning for the future. Learn how to avoid being part of the 82% by fixing your accounts receivable with this guide.

PDFPayments

Report: Payment preferences for recurring purchases in 2019

We partnered with YouGov to ask 12,785 consumers across 10 different markets their payment preferences in 2019.

PDFCash flow

Guide to automated payments and cash collection

Getting paid on time is an ongoing challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In this guide, we walk you through three automated payment options, and explain the key advantages (and disadvantages) of each as a cash collection method.

4 min readPayments

Why every scaling B2B business should avoid bank transfer

52% of all B2B payments in the UK are done by bank transfer, but is it time to retire bank transfer as a B2B payment method for high-growth businesses?

PDFRetention

The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Everything US businesses need to know about identifying and combating churn.

1 min readPayments

FAQ Friday – What’s the difference between ‘push’ and ‘pull’ payments?

Choosing a push or pull payment method can hugely impact payment collection.

PDFPayments

A practical guide to increasing your fees

From setting your goals to streamlining your quoting process and profiling your clients – here's our seven step guide to a successful fee increase for Australian firms.

3 min readCash flow

Looking for a resolution for 2019? Improve business cash flow and beat late payments with these 10 tips

Ring in the new year by waving goodbye to late payments.

PDFFinance

The ultimate payments cheat sheet for SaaS leaders

Optimise your payments strategy to drive changes in key business metrics like Churn Rate and Customer Lifetime Value, with this cheat sheet for Australian businesses from GoCardless and ChartMogul.

1 min readGoCardless

FAQ Friday – that’s it for 2018!

The best bloopers and funny moments from all the FAQ Friday videos of 2018.

3 min readGoCardless

2018 highlights from GoCardless

Saying farewell to the year of the global payments network and looking to 2019.

3 min readPayments

7 important questions to ask when choosing a Direct Debit provider

Are you using Direct Debit as a fast, efficient, low-cost method to collect regular fees, subscriptions or one-off payments from your customers? Or considering adding Direct Debit to your payments mix?

2 min readPayments

5 reasons to start taking payments by Direct Debit

Many businesses choose to automate payment collection through Direct Debit: but what exactly is the benefit?

1 min readPayments

FAQ Friday – How can you access Direct Debit?

3 surprisingly straightforward ways everyone can gain access Direct Debit.

1 min readGoCardless

Growing our payments network: launching Canada

GoCardless is now live in Canada, the 30th country in our global network.

1 min readPayments

FAQ Friday –Can you use Direct Debit for variable amounts or one-off payments?

Direct Debit isn't just for regular, fixed-amount payments.

1 min readPayments

Bacs processing calendar 2019

Your at-a-glance view of all the available 2019 Bacs processing dates.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales