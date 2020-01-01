[Infographic] The challenges of recurring payments from our Forrester Consulting thought leadership paper

By GoCardless — May 2021 — 1 min read

The recurring payment landscape is fragmented. This causes serious operational challenges for businesses.

In order to identify these challenges, GoCardless commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate the state of recurring payments across the globe. Forrester conducted an in-depth survey of 700 payment decision-makers in either B2B-only businesses or B2B and B2C businesses.

This infographic identifies the key challenges businesses face when collecting recurring payments and how businesses are optmising their business strategies.

Source: Forrester study - Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line