BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readGrowth

How do consumers prefer to pay for recurring purchases in 2019?

We asked 12,785 consumers around the world, this is what they said.

2 min readPayments

Security vs. convenience in payments: Insights into SCA from Merchant Risk Council London

Key takeaways and expert insight from Merchant Risk Council 2019.

6 min readFinance

The new CFO: How 4 CFOs have seen their roles evolve

Hear from the CFOs at GoCardless, SideTrade, The FD Centre and Wolffepack as they discuss how the role has evolved – with insight into the challenges and opportunities they face in a changing financial landscape

PDFGrowth

How to scale a fintech: Strategic advice from industry leaders

Learn from the leaders of Monzo, Wise, Funding Circle and more, with over 30 pieces of advice for scaling your fintech.

3 min readPayments

How borrowers want to repay their loans: key insights from customers

We asked 400 borrowers who have taken out at least one personal loan within the last two years about a number of key aspects of their repayment experience, including preferred payment methods, important features and common reasons for missing a repayment.

5 min readPayments

5 strategies for reducing delinquent loans with better payments

Delinquent loans are a constant concern for lenders of all sizes. If your level of loan delinquency becomes too high it can have serious negative effects on your business, including increased collection costs and reputational risk.

PDFCash flow

What I wish I had known: Cash flow edition

We spoke to small business owners about how they took control of cash flow – and the lessons they learned along the way.

PDFFinance

How to drive business impact with payments: A guide for financial services providers

Get the ultimate guide to driving and measuring business with payments, complete with four strategies for building a scalable payments advantage.

PDFPayments

Payment preferences for recurring purchases: The consumer payer 2019

12,785 consumers across 10 different markets share their payment preferences in 2019.

8 min readFinance

4 unexpected challenges for every growing fintech

The fintech industry is booming, but the challenge for all ambitious fintechs is to scale consistently. Find out what the hidden challenges to scaling a fintech are and what you can do overcome them.

3 min readGoCardless

GoCardless and Zuora go live in Sweden and Denmark

Another milestone in solving the problem of late payments around the world.

2 min readGoCardless

Behind the scenes of Brexit: our approach to hyper-uncertainty

Ensuring no disruption to customers, and continuing our international expansion.

2 min readPayments

What can Australian sporting clubs learn from the Premier League about recurring payments?

Australian sporting clubs have long looked to overseas sporting codes for ways in which to improve their operations and fan experiences. The UK’s Premier League is a good example of where clubs lead the way on payment strategies.

PDF

The payment experience cheat sheet: a guide for Australian businesses with recurring revenue

Use our handy cheat sheet to make sure your payment experience is fully optimised for the requirements of your customer. Learn how to maximise payment success, get better insights into your process and reduce churn.

PDFRetention

The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help Australian businesses manage and combat churn.

PDFPayments

A practical guide to increasing your fees

From developing your plan to handling objections – here's our seven step guide to increasing your fees, without losing important clients.

2 min readCash flow

Is an end to late payments finally in sight?

The government wants companies to nominate directors to take responsibility.

PDFRetention

The little book of churn: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors

SaaS leaders and investors share advice and insights on churn.

3 min readGoCardless

GoCardless and Zuora go live in Australia with seamless recurring payments

Timely, with 70% of ANZ businesses planning to shift to subscription model.

3 min readGoCardless

4 ways we’re bringing more gender balance to GoCardless

It starts with awareness, but requires action.

17 min readGoCardless

Debugging the Postgres query planner

Postgres is our database of choice, and we love it. (Even when things go wrong.)

1 min readGoCardless

FAQ Friday – How do Direct Debit timings work with GoCardless?

Find out how payment timings work for both one-off payments and subscriptions.

2 min readGoCardless

Announcing our $75m funding round to open up access to our global bank debit network

Business models have moved on. Payments haven’t. That's where we come in.

1 min readPayments

FAQ Friday – How can you improve your accounts receivable process?

And what that means for your payment collection and overall cash flow.

