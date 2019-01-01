Latest articles
2 min readGrowthHow do consumers prefer to pay for recurring purchases in 2019?
We asked 12,785 consumers around the world, this is what they said.
2 min readPaymentsSecurity vs. convenience in payments: Insights into SCA from Merchant Risk Council London
Key takeaways and expert insight from Merchant Risk Council 2019.
6 min readFinanceThe new CFO: How 4 CFOs have seen their roles evolve
Hear from the CFOs at GoCardless, SideTrade, The FD Centre and Wolffepack as they discuss how the role has evolved – with insight into the challenges and opportunities they face in a changing financial landscape
PDFGrowthHow to scale a fintech: Strategic advice from industry leaders
Learn from the leaders of Monzo, Wise, Funding Circle and more, with over 30 pieces of advice for scaling your fintech.
3 min readPaymentsHow borrowers want to repay their loans: key insights from customers
We asked 400 borrowers who have taken out at least one personal loan within the last two years about a number of key aspects of their repayment experience, including preferred payment methods, important features and common reasons for missing a repayment.
5 min readPayments5 strategies for reducing delinquent loans with better payments
Delinquent loans are a constant concern for lenders of all sizes. If your level of loan delinquency becomes too high it can have serious negative effects on your business, including increased collection costs and reputational risk.
PDFCash flowWhat I wish I had known: Cash flow edition
We spoke to small business owners about how they took control of cash flow – and the lessons they learned along the way.
PDFFinanceHow to drive business impact with payments: A guide for financial services providers
Get the ultimate guide to driving and measuring business with payments, complete with four strategies for building a scalable payments advantage.
PDFPaymentsPayment preferences for recurring purchases: The consumer payer 2019
12,785 consumers across 10 different markets share their payment preferences in 2019.
8 min readFinance4 unexpected challenges for every growing fintech
The fintech industry is booming, but the challenge for all ambitious fintechs is to scale consistently. Find out what the hidden challenges to scaling a fintech are and what you can do overcome them.
3 min readGoCardlessGoCardless and Zuora go live in Sweden and Denmark
Another milestone in solving the problem of late payments around the world.
2 min readGoCardlessBehind the scenes of Brexit: our approach to hyper-uncertainty
Ensuring no disruption to customers, and continuing our international expansion.
2 min readPaymentsWhat can Australian sporting clubs learn from the Premier League about recurring payments?
Australian sporting clubs have long looked to overseas sporting codes for ways in which to improve their operations and fan experiences. The UK’s Premier League is a good example of where clubs lead the way on payment strategies.
Use our handy cheat sheet to make sure your payment experience is fully optimised for the requirements of your customer. Learn how to maximise payment success, get better insights into your process and reduce churn.
PDFRetentionThe SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help Australian businesses manage and combat churn.
PDFPaymentsA practical guide to increasing your fees
From developing your plan to handling objections – here's our seven step guide to increasing your fees, without losing important clients.
2 min readCash flowIs an end to late payments finally in sight?
The government wants companies to nominate directors to take responsibility.
PDFRetentionThe little book of churn: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors
SaaS leaders and investors share advice and insights on churn.
3 min readGoCardlessGoCardless and Zuora go live in Australia with seamless recurring payments
Timely, with 70% of ANZ businesses planning to shift to subscription model.
3 min readGoCardless4 ways we’re bringing more gender balance to GoCardless
It starts with awareness, but requires action.
17 min readGoCardlessDebugging the Postgres query planner
Postgres is our database of choice, and we love it. (Even when things go wrong.)
1 min readGoCardlessFAQ Friday – How do Direct Debit timings work with GoCardless?
Find out how payment timings work for both one-off payments and subscriptions.
2 min readGoCardlessAnnouncing our $75m funding round to open up access to our global bank debit network
Business models have moved on. Payments haven’t. That's where we come in.
1 min readPaymentsFAQ Friday – How can you improve your accounts receivable process?
And what that means for your payment collection and overall cash flow.