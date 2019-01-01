Latest articles
2 min readPaymentsPayment preferences, conversion and growth: How to gain an advantage in the B2B market
Insights on payment preferences from over 4,000 businesses around the globe.
PDFPayments[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases
We surveyed 4,990 businesses across 9 markets to determine which payment methods businesses prefer for different use cases.
3 min readPaymentsWhat’s the best payment method to fuel the subscription economy?
Where should your search for the perfect payment method start? That depends on what you’re offering - or more specifically, how you’re offering it.
2 min readPaymentsPayment methods are on a collision course with global business. But not for much longer.
The failure of B2B payments to be truly borderless is at odds with the very exercise it is primarily designed for - buying and selling things.
6 min readAccountantsThe 10 most valuable events for UK accountants in 2020
Generate CPD credits, and make new contacts to learn from and generate new work.
1 min readGetting an invoice paid on time is better than Christmas presents, say UK SMBs
Find out how managing payment is impacting SMBs this Christmas.
4 min readPaymentsPayment terms: An overview
Payment terms remove uncertainty around when you'll get paid, helping cash flow.
2 min readTechnologyMigrating To TLSv1.2: What you need to know
Find out about new security changes to our API.
3 min readRetentionYour top questions about churn answered
We searched for the most-asked questions about churn. Here are the answers.
5 min readGrowthYour top questions about growth answered
We searched for the most-asked questions about growth. Here are the answers.
WebinarCash flow[On demand] Xerocon Distilled webinar: Cash flow and festive cheer
With Xerocon over for another year, here are the big takeaways distilled down into something more practical.
1 min readPaymentsSEPA closing dates 2020
The bank holiday dates for the European Central Bank in 2020
16 min readAccountantsThe A-Z of cloud accounting
26 reasons to become a digital accountancy practice.
5 min readAccountantsPricing 101: A guide for accountants
Pricing models explained and top tips for a winning pricing strategy.
4 min readGoCardlessRisk at GoCardless: A conversation with Chief Risk Officer, Erez Mathan
Hear from our CRO, Erez Mathan, on his vision for the Risk team at GoCardless.
3 min readPayments4 ways GoCardless reduces the complexity of collecting recurring payments
How GoCardless helps your business take payments more simply
3 min readPayments3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximise payment success
How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.
4 min readGoCardless5 ways GoCardless reduces the cost of collecting payments
How GoCardless helps your business save money.
1 min readPaymentsUK businesses, do you know how your customers actually want to pay you?
Take heed of your customers' payment preferences to get paid on time.
PDFPayments[Report] How UK businesses prefer to pay
Is your cash flow causing you stress? We asked more than 1,000 businesses across the UK which payment methods they prefer to use, so you know which to offer them to get paid on time.
3 min readCash flowGet your invoices paid before Christmas
With many businesses shutting down early this year, here are five ways to make sure you're paid in time for Christmas.
4 min readGoCardlessXerocon London 2019: Key takeaways
Discover our key takeaways from Xerocon London 2019.
3 min readPaymentsAn introduction to PSD2
Everything you need to know about PSD2, and what it means for your business.
3 min readPaymentsEverything you need to know about 3DS2
What does 3DS2 do and what does it mean for your business?