Resources

Latest articles

2 min readPayments

Payment preferences, conversion and growth: How to gain an advantage in the B2B market

Insights on payment preferences from over 4,000 businesses around the globe.

PDFPayments

[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases

We surveyed 4,990 businesses across 9 markets to determine which payment methods businesses prefer for different use cases.

3 min readPayments

What’s the best payment method to fuel the subscription economy?

Where should your search for the perfect payment method start? That depends on what you’re offering - or more specifically, how you’re offering it.

2 min readPayments

Payment methods are on a collision course with global business. But not for much longer.

The failure of B2B payments to be truly borderless is at odds with the very exercise it is primarily designed for - buying and selling things.

6 min readAccountants

The 10 most valuable events for UK accountants in 2020

Generate CPD credits, and make new contacts to learn from and generate new work.

1 min read

Getting an invoice paid on time is better than Christmas presents, say UK SMBs

Find out how managing payment is impacting SMBs this Christmas.

4 min readPayments

Payment terms: An overview

Payment terms remove uncertainty around when you'll get paid, helping cash flow.

2 min readTechnology

Migrating To TLSv1.2: What you need to know

Find out about new security changes to our API.

3 min readRetention

Your top questions about churn answered

We searched for the most-asked questions about churn. Here are the answers.

5 min readGrowth

Your top questions about growth answered

We searched for the most-asked questions about growth. Here are the answers.

WebinarCash flow

[On demand] Xerocon Distilled webinar: Cash flow and festive cheer

With Xerocon over for another year, here are the big takeaways distilled down into something more practical.

1 min readPayments

SEPA closing dates 2020

The bank holiday dates for the European Central Bank in 2020

16 min readAccountants

The A-Z of cloud accounting

26 reasons to become a digital accountancy practice.

5 min readAccountants

Pricing 101: A guide for accountants

Pricing models explained and top tips for a winning pricing strategy.

4 min readGoCardless

Risk at GoCardless: A conversation with Chief Risk Officer, Erez Mathan

Hear from our CRO, Erez Mathan, on his vision for the Risk team at GoCardless.

3 min readPayments

4 ways GoCardless reduces the complexity of collecting recurring payments

How GoCardless helps your business take payments more simply

3 min readPayments

3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximise payment success

How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.

4 min readGoCardless

5 ways GoCardless reduces the cost of collecting payments

How GoCardless helps your business save money.

1 min readPayments

UK businesses, do you know how your customers actually want to pay you?

Take heed of your customers' payment preferences to get paid on time.

PDFPayments

[Report] How UK businesses prefer to pay

Is your cash flow causing you stress? We asked more than 1,000 businesses across the UK which payment methods they prefer to use, so you know which to offer them to get paid on time.

3 min readCash flow

Get your invoices paid before Christmas

With many businesses shutting down early this year, here are five ways to make sure you're paid in time for Christmas.

4 min readGoCardless

Xerocon London 2019: Key takeaways

Discover our key takeaways from Xerocon London 2019.

3 min readPayments

An introduction to PSD2

Everything you need to know about PSD2, and what it means for your business.

3 min readPayments

Everything you need to know about 3DS2

What does 3DS2 do and what does it mean for your business?

